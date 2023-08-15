This is for the daredevils…

Celebrated on August 16 annually, National Roller Coaster Day celebrates the speedy theme park ride (and the daredevils who choose to ride it).

If you’re in the UAE, there is no dearth of crazy roller coasters to choose from to seek thrills and chills. Speed, height, twists and turns, or all of the above – there’s something for everyone if you dare…

Here are 5 of the scariest roller coasters in the UAE

Formula Rossa in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

For all the speed junkies, the Formula Rossa at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi is the fastest roller coaster in the world. It reaches a maximum speed of a whopping 240 kilometres per hour in 4.9 seconds. The roller coaster track is 2.07 kilometres in length and the shape was inspired by the legendary Italian racetrack, the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. It’s a lot of speed, a lot of legacy and a guaranteed adrenaline rush.

Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Daily, 11am to 8pm, Tel: (600) 511 115, ferrariworldanudhabi.com

Madagascar Mad Pursuit! at MOTIONGATE Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOTIONGATE™ Dubai (@motiongatedubai)



The Madagascar Mad Pursuit roller coaster is an indoor coaster, but by no means any less exciting. Inspired by the Penguins of Madagascar, it’s a getaway from the animal catcher Blaise DuBoir from the third movie in the animated series. Starting at a neon-lit spunky tunnel, it starts off slow before launching straight out. No time to waste.

MOTIONGATE Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sun to Thur 12pm to 9pm, Fri to Sat 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 820 0000, motiongatedubai.com

The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Hills Mall (@dubaihillsmall)



The Storm Coaster is the fastest vertical launch roller coaster in Dubai. Located in Dubai Hills Mall, this indoor coaster vertically launches riders over 50 metres up into the building. Since the opening of the mall in 2022, the coaster has been all the rage among adrenaline junkies and thrill seekers for well, adrenaline and thrills.

Dubai Hills Mall, Al Khail Road, Dubai, open daily, 10am to 10pm, tickets start at Dhs65, Tel: (0)4 448 5033, dubaihillsmall.ae

The Velociraptor at IMG Worlds of Adventure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMGworlds (@imgworlds)



The Velociraptor at IMG Worlds of Adventure is the only ride at the indoor theme park that takes the riders outdoors. Also the largest ride there, this thrilling roller coaster originates from inside the park and takes riders on a speedy journey across the many twists, turns and one mighty loop for a ride of a lifetime. You’ll fly over the 38-metre-tall vertical loop at 100 kilometres per hour, so it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, City of Arabia, daily, 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 403 8888, imgworlds.com

Capitol Bullet Train at MOTIONGATE Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOTIONGATE™ Dubai (@motiongatedubai)



This outdoor coaster inspired by The Hunger Games is an adrenaline-filled launch from District 12 to the Capitol. The half-pipe coaster is sure to satisfy all your thrill-seeking needs. It’s got the loops, the twists, the turns, the high speed – the whole shebang. Do we volunteer as tribute? Yes we do.

MOTIONGATE Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sun to Thur 12pm to 9pm, Fri to Sat 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 820 0000, motiongatedubai.com

Images: Supplied