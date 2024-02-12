Yes, there’s a world beyond shopping at these retail hubs…

There is more square footage of mall space in Dubai than there are metres of canal in Venice. Ok, we made that up, but it feels like it should be true. And the experiences within them are not just limited to shopping and ‘take the vibrating token’ dining options. There are entire worlds, both virtual and real, to explore within these AC palaces of retail. Join us on this grand tour of where there’s more to malls in Dubai.

Here are 15 fun things you can do in these Dubai malls besides shopping

City Centre Mirdif

iFly

Defy gravity and soar like a merry falcon at iFly, a skydiving adventure that takes you up to four metres above the ground inside a powerful air tunnel. The experiences are led by professional instructors so safety is guaranteed. Standard experiences include 2X two-minute flights, training sessions and some Top Gun tier flight gear. You also receive a flying certificate after your dive. The first-time flyer package starts at Dhs149. Open for ages three and above.

iFly Dubai, City Centre Mirdif, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 9pm, Fri and Sun, 12pm to 11pm, ages three and up, first-time flyer package from Dhs149, experienced flyer package from Dhs1750. Tel: 600 599905.@iflydubai

Uptown Mirdif Mall

Jump Boxx

Put a spring in your step at Jump Boxx’s indoor trampoline park. It’s home to more than 120 interconnected trampolines. Covering a whopping air time testing expanse in Mirdif Mall, the park is a fun workout that you can do as a family or with friends. Use your acrobatic skills in the open jump area, dunk on the bounceketball hoops, battle it out at the dodgeball arena or hop around in a foam pit. Just for the springy lols. Prices start at Dhs79 per hour for little ones above five.

Jump Boxx, Uptown Mirdif Mall, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 9pm, Fri 12pm to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 10pm, Dhs79 per hour for above 5s. Tel: (0)55 160 78360.@jumpboxxuae

Al Ghurair Centre

Glitch Arabia

Glitch Arabia is packed with more than 30 exciting attractions, including an indoor roller glider. Owned and operated by Al Ghurair, the venue is a great destination for kids and adults, because you’re never too old to get an itchin’ for the Glitchin’. There are climbing attractions, sky surfing ops, and ninja warrior obstacle courses all in the glorious cool of AC. Prices start at Dhs45 for any two experiences, Dhs80 for any three experiences and Dhs120 for any six experiences. Take advantage of the half-term offer and get a pass for a month of unlimited fun for Dh299.

Glitch Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, Dhs45 for 2 experiences, Dhs80 for 4 experiences, Dhs120 for 6 experiences.@glitcharabia

Mall of The Emirates

Ski Dubai

When the mercury is tickling the rafters, make your escape to the wintery getaway of Ski Dubai. The indoor ski resort covers an Alpine stretch of powdery, snow-capped awesomeness and operates at a super chill temperature of -1 Celsius to 2 Celsius throughout the year. Don’t forget to say hello to the adorable penguins while you’re there. Looking to save on the slopes? The summer family pass is Dhs1,200 for full-day access to all snow rides for a party of four-togged-up toboggan enthusiasts. Check out the prices for the attractions here.

Ski Dubai, Dubai Mall, Mon to Fri 10am until midnight, Sat and Sun 9am until midnight, Tel: (0)4 409 4000. skidubai.com

Dubai Festival City Mall

Glowland

Live music, gaming, drifting, and a party hall under one roof? Dubai’s first glow-themed indoor amusement centre, Glowland brings together all of this in a neon-fuelled immersive world. Whether you’re an arcade fanatic or love to play air hockey, there are plenty of cool activities to choose from for a day out. Prices start at Dhs100 for Dhs120 worth of credit.

Glowland, Dubai Festival City Mall, Level 2, near the food court, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mon to Fri 10am to 11pm, Sat & Sun from 10am until midnight, prices start at Dhs100 for Dhs120 credit. Tel:(0)55 367 9463.glowland.ae

Circle Mall

Parkour DXB

Get your kids to expend their energy by jumping, swinging and kicking in style overcoming obstacle courses at Parkour DXB, the largest parkour academy in the Middle East. Designed to train children to enjoy fun movement, the venue makes parkour an accessible and educational sport for kids to test their skills and learn new tricks. Parkour DXB is open for ages three and up and runs from 10am to 10pm Monday to Friday and until 11pm Saturday and Sunday. You can test the waters by booking a free trial before paying for classes.

Parkour DXB, Level 2 JVC, Circle Mall, Mon to Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 11pm, ages three and up. Tel: 800 727 5687. parkourdxb.ae

Wafi Mall

AYA

Transport yourself into a mesmerising world of stars and lights with a trip to AYA. A perfect Instagram and photography spot, AYA-nauts can explore the entertainment park’s high-tech sound and visual bewitchery. Interactive exhibits inside this 40,000-square-foot universe-within-a-universe include strobe-lit waterfalls and lava rivers, designed to immerse you in an alternate reality. Book online to enjoy 12 zones of visual spectacle at Dhs125 per ticket. Buy your tickets here.

AYA Universe, Wafi Mall, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, online Dhs99, under-threes free. Tel: (0)542 0300. ayauniverse.com

Town Centre Jumeirah

Ceramic Corner Cafe

A fun location for the artsy folks, Ceramic Corner Cafe ticks two boxes with restaurant and pottery offerings. You can get creative on 200 different kinds of materials ranging from plates to mugs and plant boxes. Whether you want to make gifts or enjoy time bonding with family and friends, the location offers an environment to relax while learning the process of painting pottery from professionals. No prior booking is needed and prices for ceramic pieces vary.

Ceramic Corner Cafe, First Floor, Town Centre Jumeirah, Mon to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 11pm, walk-in. Tel:(0)4 282 0011. ceramiccornercafe.com

The Dubai Mall

Dubai Ice Rink

The Dubai Ice Rink is an Olympic-size attraction made of real ice where multiple packages are available including coaching classes, as well as regular entry for novice and pro skaters. Ticket prices start at Dhs90 during off-peak hours, inclusive of skates. The rink is open daily from 10am until 11.45pm.

Dubai Ice Rink, Dubai Mall, daily 10am to 11.45pm, from Dhs90, Tel: (800) 3822 46255, dubaiicerink.com

Play DXB

The VRtist formally known as VR Park, now Play DXB is one of the world’s biggest indoor virtual reality zones with more than 30 virtual adventures. Put on your gaming headset and battle bad guys on a Transformers-themed escapade or take it chill and enjoy drifting bumper cars (no headset required).

Play DXB, Dubai Mall, daily 10am until midnight, prices start from Dhs500, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. playdxb.ae

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Gather your kiddos for a day out watching the fishes at Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. Located on the ground floor of The Dubai Mall, the 10-million-litre tank houses more than 140 species of aquatic animal, and in excess of 400 sharks and rays. One of the highlights is the panoramic tunnel walk that burrows right through the mammoth main tank.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dubai Mall, open daily 10am to 1am, prices start from Dhs199, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

Ibn Battuta Mall

Precision Football

You don’t need to worry about getting heatstroke at this football centre. Precision Football’s state-of-the-art facilities and FIFA-approved cutting-edge technology offer indoor and outdoor pitches for fun games, professional training and even for hosting tournaments. And age is no barrier- junior memberships for under 12s are priced at Dhs225 and academy memberships start at Dhs1,900 per team per month.

Precision Football, Ibn Battuta Mall, daily 9am to 10pm, junior membership Dhs225, academy membership from Dhs1,900 for a team.Tel:(0)58 820 6756 .precisionfootball.com

Dubai Hills Mall

The Storm Coaster

Adrenaline hunters, we got you covered – the world’s fastest indoor and sun-free big dipper, The Storm Coaster is now rattling the rafters at Dubai Hills Mall. Running its course around the shopping district, the 2.15 minute Guinness World Record-holding adventure takes off with a vertical launch, hitting speeds of 41km per hour that hurl you right down the eye of the gathering, face-contorting storm. Ticket prices start at Dhs65 per person for a ride.

The Storm Coaster, Dubai Hills Mall, Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to midnight, Dhs65 per person, min height 130cm, prices from Dhs65, Tel: (0)4 448 5016, thestorm.com

Mente Art Gallery

Also in Dubai Hills Mall, if you’re keen on some quiet time, consider admiring wonderful handmade art at Mente Art Gallery. With a wide, 360-degree representation of different cultures, lifestyles and artistic tastes, the gallery displays a diverse collection of work from Eastern art, and ancient Greek epics to European neo-classicism, so you’ll have much to ponder from one piece to another.

Mente Art Gallery, Mon to Fri 10am to 11pm, Sat and Sun 10am to midnight, free.Tel: (0)4 458 1937. menteart.com

Galleria Mall

Escape Hunt Dubai

Team adventures are fun when you’ve got many people in your gang, and Escape Hunt Dubai is great to experience a variety of themed escape rooms. From computer game-inspired adventures like Alladin & The Magic Vault, Prison Breakout and Jack The Ripper to VR computer-generated 3D escape hunts like Sigma, the 90-minute long experiences are a great place to work your team spirit and rake your brains solving puzzles. Prices start at Dhs120 per person for a team of five.

Escape Hunt, daily 11.30am to 10pm, team of 5 or more Dhs120 per person. Tel :(0)4 334 4473.escapehunt.ae

