Solve, climb and score your way through a series of exciting challenges here…

If you’re torn between staying home and solving puzzles, or heading to the corniche for a run, keep running some more until you get to Cube Challenges at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi.

With 32 exciting challenge rooms that will put your physical, mental, skill-based ability and agility to the test, this new live gaming experience is open to all visitors aged 8 and up. It is also ideal for groups, small and large, and can accommodate up to 120 people at a time. Challenges are designed optimally for groups of four, and this is the ideal spot in town for school groups, birthday parties, or even just for corporate team-building exercises.

Once you’re registered and raring to go, challenges like the red rope challenge and laser beams will have you tapping in to your inner Ethan Hunt as you duck, slide and tip-toe your way around cleverly-designed obstacles. Experience balance in a whole new light when you visit the Pyramid of Giza, and roll back the years with fun classics as you determine fit with tetris, spot hard-to-catch differences, and fire a few stress-killing shots from a good ol’ slingshot. Modified versions of crowd favourites like football and basketball feature in an evening of fun-tertainment for the entire family, while golden oldies like Pac-Man and co. welcome you to a fun horror room. If you’re in the mood for a calmer time, the Cube also stocks a neat selection of popular board games for you to enjoy.

Aside from its obvious entertainment value, a day out at the Cube can also help your young ‘uns unravel their talents and tastes, as they’re exposed to fun challenges involving music, math, sports and problem-solving. Dimly lit with snazzy neon signs, you truly feel like you’re teleported to a whole new world. We seriously doubt you will want to leave after the hour that you initially signed up for, so we’re happy to share that you have the option to extend your experience here.

Cube Challenges, Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)50 996 4036, @cube_challenges_abu_dhabi_