Abu Dhabi, we’re only a month away from one of the Arab boxing world’s biggest milestones.

Rising Stars Arabia (RSA), touted as a game changer for the UAE and the region, will serve as a platform for the best of Arab boxing talent. The event is scheduled for September 9 at the Mubadala Arena, and is being promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports, who recently celebrated their ten-year anniversary of opening Round 10 boxing club.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will sponsor the milestone event, which will be broadcasted on Abu Dhabi Sports TV and ESPN Knockout. With all eyes on us, this further cements Abu Dhabi as the combat sports capital of the region.

But that’s not all, UAE boxing fans. The emirates’ own Sultan Al Nuaimi (9-0-0, 6 KOs) will take on Jemsi Kibazange (18-6-2, 5 KOs) from Tanzania. Known for his speed and agility, the former UAE amateur champion is expected to wow his home crowd with a performance that will truly pack a punch. Other bouts will include fighters from Jordan, India, , Egypt, Iran, Bahrain, Morocco and more.

Rising Stars Arabia is yet another gemstone on Abu Dhabi’s combat sports crown, with a series of slam-bang events on the emirate’s sporting calendar. The UAE has just come off a record haul of twelve medals at the IMMAF Youth World Championships and is also warming up to host UFC 294 in October.

