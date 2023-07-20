Tickets go on sale on Friday July 21…

Fight night is returning to Abu Dhabi as UFC 294 lands in the UAE Capital on Saturday October 21. And the main card will see two UFC legends battle it out as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looks to retain his title against Charles Oliveira.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Friday July 21 via etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

This will be the second face-off between former category belt holder, record-breaking (most finishes, most submissions) Brazillian Charles Oliveira and the one man Dagestani army and Khabib protege, Islam Makhachev. The pair last came together in the octagon in October 2022 for UFC 280 when Makhachev defeated Oliveira by submission (arm triangle choke) in the second round, so we can expect serious fireworks when the pair battle it out this October. Will it be repeat or revenge for Oliveira?

More fights on the card

Alongside the main event, additional bouts on the card include number 2 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, who returns to action against Johnny Walker, number 5, in a bout that’s sure to bring the heat to the octagon at Etihad Arena.

Currently ranked number 13, UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov will face off against Ikram Aliskerov.

UFC veteran and number 10 ranked flyweight contender Tim Elliott plans to become the first person to defeat rising prospect number 11 ranked Mohammad Mokaev.

Tickets

You’ll be able to get your hands on tickets from 12pm on Friday July 21 for fight night in October. Ticket prices have yet to be revealed.

VIP packages are also available, which include premium seating, VIP access to weigh-in, pre-fight hospitality, meet and greets and more. Packages start from Dhs9,182 and can be snapped up via ufcvip.com.

Showdown week

UFC 294 is the jewel in the crown of the fifth Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. Alongside the huge UFC fight night, fans in Abu Dhabi can expect parties, concerts, events and more.

More details will be released soon, but one concert has already been confirmed as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2023: Brit popstar Robbie Williams will headline the Etihad Arena on October 18.

UFC 294, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Saturday October 21, tickets on sale from 12pm on Friday July 21. etihadarena.ae