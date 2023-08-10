An alert was issued by the NCEMA…

The weather has been unpredictable this past week, and an update has just been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology in UAE (NCM) regarding the weather fluctuation.

The NCM has announced harsh weather conditions until Saturday, August 12. There is a chance for cumulus cloud formations with the accompaniment of rain, lightning, thunder and hail in different regions of the country, especially in the East and South.

According to Khaleej Times, cities that could face rainfall include Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Fujairah. This will also extend to some interior regions and the Al Dahra region.

We can also expect a decrease in visibility due to dust and dirt formation and moderate wind speeds.

A warning was issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urging the public to follow the directions announced by official sources pertaining to the current weather situation experienced by different regions in the country. The NCM is following the situation and you can stay up to date with all the latest news via their official channels.

Over the past week…

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار الخير جهة مليحة في المنطقة الوسطى للشارقة #مركز_العاصفة

9_8_2023 pic.twitter.com/1pNYvv9uD7 — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) August 9, 2023

Despite the scorching summer temperatures, on Saturday, August 6, rain lashed many parts of Dubai and the northern emirates. Thunder and dust storms also affected the conditions across Dubai and the wider UAE – particularly eastern areas – over the weekend. A video shared by Al-Sahifa Center (Storm Centre) shows rainfall in Sharjah’s Mileiha.

Summer rain, makes me feel fine

Summer rains are a relatively common event in the UAE, in that they happen most years. They often come to us viaa series of convective (from the heating of water bodies) clouds, and the country can also catch the tail end of monsoons originating in India.

Quite understandably, these sorts of rains are traditionally seen as a blessing in this region.

Seed capital

And what about cloud seeding, are there opportunities here? As per the NCM, yes. The connective clouds over the last few days have been considered suitable for cloud seeding, and as such there have been ongoing cloud seeding works

