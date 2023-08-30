Destination: Unknown…

Last year, Wizz Air took the skies with 200 passengers on board, and while that’s a very common occurrence, the twist was that they didn’t know where they were heading to

That’s right, besides the pilot (of course), all the passengers including the crew did not know where they were going to land. It was a bid to call on thrill seekers to pack their bags and head to the airport for an exciting adventure.

The plane touched down in Kutaisi, Georgia where a few days of fun lay ahead for the adventure seekers.

Sound exciting to you? Something you would love to try? We have great news for you as Wizz Air is bringing back the ultra-cool trip once again.

Get ready to get lost

That’s right! You stand a chance to join 150 other travellers from the UAE to an unknown destination. The dates announced for the trip are Friday, September 22 to 24, 2023 – that’s three jam-packed days of pure fun. Unknown fun, but still… fun!

Similar to last year, the trip will be fully paid for from the flight to the activities at the destination. Of course, any shopping sprees and additional purchases outside of the itinerary are on you, but it will still be a trip that will leave you with plenty of memories.

The best news? The winner gets not one, but two tickets to the unknown destination. Which means you can take your best friend along with you for the mystery ride.

What about visa?

Worried about visa requirements? You don’t have to. Last year, the Wizz Air team considered the logistics of it all and the destination will most likely be a country that is visa-free specifically for UAE residents.

So, how do you win?

It’s simple. There’s no quiz, no lottery, no…

All you have to do is share content of your most memorable trip on Instagram, use the hashtag #LostWithWIZZ, follow and tag @wizzair. Ensure your profile is public so WizzAir can see it.

You need to have your post up by September 10, 2023.

Some terms and conditions to keep in mind. The promotion is only available to residents of the UAE (above the age of 18) with a valid resident visa. And your passport needs to be valid for six months after the start of the trip.

Winners will be announced via DM on Instagram, so keep your eyes peeled post September 10.

Want a sneak peek of what a mystery flight looks like?

What’s On took part in the mystery flight, and here’s a look at what happened during the trip…

We can’t wait to know where they will jet off to this year!

Images: Wizz Air