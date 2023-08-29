6 of the hottest ways to keep cool in Dubai this summer
You won’t brrr-lieve some of these…
The temperature in UAE is hovering 50ºC and while the country is due to cool down slowly, most of us are finding it hard to beat the humidity.
Thankfully, there are a bunch of spots in Dubai to help you cool down besides opening a can of cold pop or indulging in ice cream.
Here are some of the chilliest spots in Dubai to visit
Chill out in this Ice Lounge
Did you know there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees? – that’s four degrees colder than Ski Dubai. Chillout Ice Lounge located at Times Square Center is truly a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from the summer heat. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around and snap up photos at the many cool ice sculptures. To help you warm up, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of desserts, mocktails and confectionery. A child pass is Dhs35 and it’s Dh65 for adults. Buy a family pass (two adults and two children) for Dhs200. Book here.
Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, Fri to Tues 10pm to 10pm, Dhs64 per adult and Dhs35 per child. Tel: (0)56 995 1647. @chillouticeloungedubai
Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice-cold chamber
Cryotherapy has been a treatment of choice for athletes and wellbeing seekers for a while now and at Resync, the city’s most luxe studio, you too can freeze your assets. Wearing little more than your swimmers, a pair of gloves and snug North Face slippers, wellness seekers will be fully enclosed in a cryo chamber where temperatures peak at a numbing -110 degrees. Just three minutes inside its frosty chamber is enough to release endorphins, create a sense of euphoria, heal sore muscles, even your skin tone and boost metabolism.
Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC, prices start from Dhs350 a session. Tel: (0)437 9244. resync.ae
Chill out and catch a flick surrounded by snow
Want a different cinema viewing experience? Vox Cinemas at Ski Dubai offers one chilly cinema experience. At the moment, you will be able to watch Gran Turismo and Meg 2: The Trench. You’ll receive gloves, boots, jackets and everything else you need to keep warm. Each seat even has its own designated heater. Do note though, that it does get pretty chilly so in addition to the jackets you’re provided, we suggest going dressed in layers.
Snow Cinema, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily, prices start from Dhs200 for two people. Tel: (600) 599 905. uae.voxcinemas.com
Dunk into an ice bath
If we told you there are people in Dubai who take ice baths for fun, would you believe us? The Wim Hof method has picked up in popularity in recent years, causing wellness lovers to (gleefully) sit in a bath of ice. The concept focuses on specific breathing methods to withstand freezing temperatures. It will boost your immune system, improve concentration and mental well-being, as well as willpower. Book here.
Ski Dubai
We know this is a super obvious one, but it does the job and it’s fun for the whole family. Ski Dubai is arguably one of the coolest attractions in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in Mall of the Emirates. Inside you’ll find loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Costs vary on your choice of activity and you can check out the prices here. At Ski Academy, you can even enhance your snow skills with instructors. Find out more here.
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com
Skate around at Dubai Ice Rink
Another one of the fun indoor activities in Dubai that will certainly cool you down. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (or try to at least) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available for four years old and above. The ice averages -5 degrees Celsius which means it can definitely get chilly.
Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs90. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com
Images: Supplied and What’s On