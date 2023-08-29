You won’t brrr-lieve some of these…

The temperature in UAE is hovering 50ºC and while the country is due to cool down slowly, most of us are finding it hard to beat the humidity.

Thankfully, there are a bunch of spots in Dubai to help you cool down besides opening a can of cold pop or indulging in ice cream.

Here are some of the chilliest spots in Dubai to visit

Chill out in this Ice Lounge

Did you know there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees? – that’s four degrees colder than Ski Dubai. Chillout Ice Lounge located at Times Square Center is truly a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from the summer heat. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around and snap up photos at the many cool ice sculptures. To help you warm up, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of desserts, mocktails and confectionery. A child pass is Dhs35 and it’s Dh65 for adults. Buy a family pass (two adults and two children) for Dhs200. Book here.

Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, Fri to Tues 10pm to 10pm, Dhs64 per adult and Dhs35 per child. Tel: (0)56 995 1647. @chillouticeloungedubai

Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice-cold chamber

Cryotherapy has been a treatment of choice for athletes and wellbeing seekers for a while now and at Resync, the city’s most luxe studio, you too can freeze your assets. Wearing little more than your swimmers, a pair of gloves and snug North Face slippers, wellness seekers will be fully enclosed in a cryo chamber where temperatures peak at a numbing -110 degrees. Just three minutes inside its frosty chamber is enough to release endorphins, create a sense of euphoria, heal sore muscles, even your skin tone and boost metabolism.