Stuck for ideas?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live performances, a fun run, the return of ur favourite alfresco restaurants, a ‘halfway to St Patrick’s Day’ brunch, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 15

Celebrate 100 years of Arab music by candlelight

Enjoy a mesmerising evening surrounded by the warm glow of candles at Candelight’s Arab Music Concert. Hosted by Fever at Majlis Madinat Jumeirah, the multi-sensory event will feature performances of beloved Arab music across the decades. Tickets from Dhs150.

Majlis Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Friday, September 15, 7pm and 9pm. feverup.com

See Seafret live in concert

British indie duo, Seafret is performing at Dubai Opera this weekend. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Ticket prices start from Dhs230 and can be booked here.

Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 15, ticket prices start from Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Take the plunge

Ever wondered how long you would last in an ice bath? Hyde Hotel in Business Bay is collaborating with Ko8 Fitness Centre to bring an ice bath challenge to Dubai. The event takes place on Friday from 9am to 11am and is completely free to attend (booking in advance is a must).

Pool Terrace at Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay. Friday, September 16, 9am to 11am. Sign up here.

Buy a print and donate to Morocco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulf Photo Plus (@gulfphotoplus)

Looking for ways to support those in need? Gulf Photo Plus is holding a print sale for Morocco from September 11 to September 17. Photographer Ilyes Griyeb will sell four of his prints and all the proceeds will go to Rif Tribes Foundation who are working on the ground, providing care packages.

To find out more or buy a print, visit ilyesgriyeb.ma

Saturday, September 16

Take part in a fun run

Lace up for a fun run: Wizz Air is hosting a Neon Run event where you could win a holiday to the Maldives. Taking place at D3 this Saturday at 8pm, athletes can walk, jog or run a 3km, 5km or 10km courses lined with neon lights and live music. Registration from Dhs90.

Wizz Air x Sketchers Run, Dubai Design District, 8pm, Sept 16, from Dhs90. premieronline.com

Let the little ones get creative at Couqley

JLT’s beloved French restaurant Couqley is collaborating with Kidz Love Art bringing back their Paint and Grow session this Saturday, September 16 from 2pm to 4pm. The two-hour class is priced at Dhs245 and includes a sketched-out canvas, all painting materials, a snack, and a soft drink from Couqley. Meanwhile, parents can sit back and enjoy Couqley’s delicious menu.

Couqley, JLT Cluster A, Dubai. Saturday, September 16, 2pm to 4pm. Dhs245. kidzloveart.com

Enjoy a family-friendly day out at Peppa Pig live

If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Sept 16 and 17, from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

Celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Yes, it’s that time…On Saturday, September 16, McGettigan’s JLT is throwing their ‘Halfway to Paddy’s’s Day’ brunch, to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2024 being six months away. Dust off your shamrocks and get ready for a day of pure Irish craic. The brunch will run from 1pm to 4pm, and will celebrate ‘all things Irish’ in true McGettigan’s style, with live music, unlimited food, and free-flowing drinks. Packages are priced at Dhs199 for house beverages and Dhs249 for premium.

McGettigan’s JLT, Saturday, September 16, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs199 for house and Dhs249 for premium. mcgettigans.com

Sunday, September 17

Transport to Paris for petit déjeuner

Un croissant, un café crème…One of our favourite homegrown French restaurants, Odeon, located in Jumeirah 3, is an actual gem and simple, French elegance at its finest. Every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 12pm, guests can indulge in their ‘weekend à la française’. For Dhs129 per person, the breakfast includes an unlimited selection of viennoiseries, pastries and fresh bread with jams and butter, as well as the choice of one egg dish, granola yoghurt, or homemade crepes. All of this washed down with bottomless coffee and a glass of fresh juice.

Odeon, 568 Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (050) 396 0974, odeongourmet.com

Find your flow at The Lost Chambers

Master the pranayama with Atlantis The Palm’s underwater yoga class. The resort is running guided one-hour sessions every weekend morning throughout the month where you can practice your asanas with fellow yogis in the company of over 65,000 finned friends. Spots are limited.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8am, Sat and Sun, Dhs160. atlantis.com

Catch the Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup is officially here and to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action, Maison Mathis at voco Dubai The Palm has not one, not two, but three screens. Rugby enthusiasts enjoy an array of food and drinks deals, including a bucket of five beers for Dhs125, a bottle of wine and a cheese platter for Dhs200, a burger and a pint for Dhs99, and many more. See the full list of fixtures with UAE timings here: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, open daily Mon to Thur 6.30am to 11pm, Fri 6.30am to midnight, Sat 7am to midnight, Sun 7am to 11pm. @maisonmathisvocopalm

Welcome back this stunning alfresco spot

Hello, new season…Chic beachfront restaurant Shimmers has reopened its doors to the public this week. This stunning spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. On the menu, you’ll find the likes of cold seafood starters, salads, casseroles, and a cooked-to-order catch of the day.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

