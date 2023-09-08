UAE timings: Here are the fixtures for the Rugby World Cup 2023
May the best team win…
It’s officially here which means if you’re watching the Rugby World Cup in the UAE you will want to know what the local timings are. If you are looking for places to watch the Rugby World Cup in Dubai, we have got you covered. There are plenty of sports bars and pubs that will be airing the game, alternatively, head to a fan zone to get involved in all the action. In Abu Dhabi there are also some capital places to check out too.
Here are all the Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures with UAE timings.
Group stages
Friday, September 8
New Zealand vs France: 11.15pm
Saturday, September 9
Italy vs Namibia: 3pm
Ireland vs Romania: 5.30pm
Australia vs Georgia: 8pm
England vs Argentina: 11pm
Sunday, September 10
Japan vs Chile: 3pm
Scotland vs South Africa: 7.45pm
Wales vs Fiji: 11pm
Thursday, September 14
France vs Uruguay: 11pm
Friday, September 15
New Zealand vs Namibia: 11pm
Saturday, September 16
Samoa vs Chile: 5pm
Wales vs Portugal: 7.45pm
Ireland vs Tonga: 11pm
Sunday, September 17
South Africa vs Romania: 5pm
Australia vs Fiji: 7.45pm
England vs Japan: 11pm
Wednesday, September 20
Italy vs Uruguay: 7.45pm
Thursday, September 21
Namibia vs France: 11pm
Friday, September 22
Argentina vs Samoa: 7.45pm
Saturday, September 23
Georgia vs Portugal: 4pm
England vs Chile: 7.45pm
South Africa vs Ireland: 11pm
Sunday, September 24
Scotland vs Tonga: 7.45pm
Wales vs Australia: 11pm
Wednesday, September 27
Uruguay vs Namibia: 7.45pm
Thursday, September 28
Japan vs Samoa: 11pm
Friday, September 29
New Zealand vs Italy: 11pm
Saturday, September 30
Argentina vs Chile: 5pm
Fiji vs Georgia: 7.45pm
Scotland vs Romania: 11pm
Sunday, October 1
Australia vs Portugal: 7.45pm
South Africa vs Tonga: 11pm
Thursday, October 5
New Zealand vs Uruguay: 11pm
Friday, October 6
France vs Italy: 11pm
Saturday, October 7
Wales vs Georgia: 5pm
England vs Samoa: 7.45pm
Ireland vs Scotland: 11pm
Sunday, October 8
Japan vs Argentina: 3pm
Tonga vs Romania: 7.45pm
Fiji vs Portugal: 11pm
Quarter-Finals
Saturday, October 14
TBC: 7pm
TBC: 11pm
Sunday, October 15
TBC: 7pm
TBC: 11pm
Semi-finals
Friday, October 20
TBC: 7pm
Saturday, October 21
TBC: 11pm
Bronze
Friday, October 27
TBC: 11pm
Final
Saturday, October 28
TBC: 11pm
Images: Unplash