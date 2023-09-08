May the best team win…

It’s officially here which means if you’re watching the Rugby World Cup in the UAE you will want to know what the local timings are. If you are looking for places to watch the Rugby World Cup in Dubai, we have got you covered. There are plenty of sports bars and pubs that will be airing the game, alternatively, head to a fan zone to get involved in all the action. In Abu Dhabi there are also some capital places to check out too.

Here are all the Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures with UAE timings.

Group stages

Friday, September 8

New Zealand vs France: 11.15pm

Saturday, September 9

Italy vs Namibia: 3pm

Ireland vs Romania: 5.30pm

Australia vs Georgia: 8pm

England vs Argentina: 11pm

Sunday, September 10

Japan vs Chile: 3pm

Scotland vs South Africa: 7.45pm

Wales vs Fiji: 11pm

Thursday, September 14

France vs Uruguay: 11pm

Friday, September 15

New Zealand vs Namibia: 11pm

Saturday, September 16

Samoa vs Chile: 5pm

Wales vs Portugal: 7.45pm

Ireland vs Tonga: 11pm

Sunday, September 17

South Africa vs Romania: 5pm

Australia vs Fiji: 7.45pm

England vs Japan: 11pm

Wednesday, September 20

Italy vs Uruguay: 7.45pm

Thursday, September 21

Namibia vs France: 11pm

Friday, September 22

Argentina vs Samoa: 7.45pm

Saturday, September 23

Georgia vs Portugal: 4pm

England vs Chile: 7.45pm

South Africa vs Ireland: 11pm

Sunday, September 24

Scotland vs Tonga: 7.45pm

Wales vs Australia: 11pm

Wednesday, September 27

Uruguay vs Namibia: 7.45pm

Thursday, September 28

Japan vs Samoa: 11pm

Friday, September 29

New Zealand vs Italy: 11pm

Saturday, September 30

Argentina vs Chile: 5pm

Fiji vs Georgia: 7.45pm

Scotland vs Romania: 11pm

Sunday, October 1

Australia vs Portugal: 7.45pm

South Africa vs Tonga: 11pm

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand vs Uruguay: 11pm

Friday, October 6

France vs Italy: 11pm

Saturday, October 7

Wales vs Georgia: 5pm

England vs Samoa: 7.45pm

Ireland vs Scotland: 11pm

Sunday, October 8

Japan vs Argentina: 3pm

Tonga vs Romania: 7.45pm

Fiji vs Portugal: 11pm

Quarter-Finals

Saturday, October 14

TBC: 7pm

TBC: 11pm

Sunday, October 15

TBC: 7pm

TBC: 11pm

Semi-finals

Friday, October 20

TBC: 7pm

Saturday, October 21

TBC: 11pm

Bronze

Friday, October 27

TBC: 11pm

Final

Saturday, October 28

TBC: 11pm

Images: Unplash