Have a fabulous week, everybody…

This week there are plenty of things to do in Dubai. September is a month of resurgence and the beginning of a new season so if you’re looking to kickstart your fitness journey again or celebrate a well loved restaurant this week is one for new beginnings in Dubai.

Here are 8 super things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, September 4

Carnivorous plants come to Dubai

This is the first time in the Middle East that carnivorous plants have been made available to see. Step into the bug-eating world and say hello to the Pitcher Plant, Venus Flytrap and Sundew Plant.

Green Planet, City Walk, open daily from 10am to 6pm. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Stretch into the week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reformer Pilates & Juice Bar (@mojopilates)

Have you kept yourself in check and kept up the fitness goals you set in January? If not, the beginning of the season is as good a time as any to get back into the groove. At Mojo, your first pilates class is free which means there are no excuses. Whether you go at night or in the morning, a long as you show up – you’re doing well.

@mojopilates

Tuesday, September 5

Check out a newly opened mall

The long-anticipated and a great addition to the community! #DAMAC Properties unveils DAMAC Mall in Dubai, offering 30 retail stores, 10 F&B outlets, and a promise of seamless connectivity for residents. With its unique blend of luxury and convenience, it expects 1.3 million… pic.twitter.com/Ld6pguE7K8 — DAMAC Properties (@DAMACOfficial) September 2, 2023

Damac Mall has officially opened its doors and that means the residents of Damac Hills will have the convenience of an incredible new mall at their fingertips.

Damac Mall, Al Hebiah Third Ventura, Damac Hills, open daily.

Bungalo34 is back

Its beachy and boho vibes are finally back after a summer hiatus. Bungalo34 has quickly become a favourite here at What’s On HQ and the stunning restaurant is coming back to us better than ever for another season of deliciousness.

Bungalo34, Pearl Jumeira, Nikki Beach Dubai, opening Sept 5. @bungalo34

Wednesday, September 6

Mimi Kakushi and jazz? Count us in

guests can look forward to an enchanting evening of live performances from talented musicians at the Minami jazz nights. Designed to complement a brand new cocktail menu that is inspired by the Japanese legend of jazz, Kikuchi Shigeya, who brought jazz from the USA to Japan in the 1920s – this is one you won’t want to miss.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach, 8pm onwards, Wednesdays from September 6. Tel: (0)4 379 4811 @mimikakushi

Celebrate four years of REIF Japanese Kushiyaki

For one night only, get ready to experience a 14-course tasting menu that will encapsulate exactly what REIF represents. The dishes are sharing style and entirely new from anything that we have seen from the stunning restaurant.

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills Business Park, Dubai Hills, Wednesday, Sept 6 only, Dhs414 per guest. reifkushiyaki.com

Thursday, September 7

DJs go head-to-head

If you’re looking for something to liven up your week then you’ll want to head to the elusive Secret Room hidden inside F.R.N.D.S Grand Cafe for an evening of DJs battling it out. Thursday nights mean DJ Kidy and DJ Ray.

Secret Room, inside F.R.N.D.S Grand Cafe, The Address Fountain Views Hotel, Thu from 11pm.

The power of scents at the Conservatory

In partnership with the fragrance house Maison 21G, the Conservatory at The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina has brought to the city an unparalleled afternoon tea. Complete with a classic afternoon tea and a complimentary bottle of perfume this is any fragrance lover’s dream.

Conservatory, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, from Sept 7 to Nov 30, from Dhs265 for classic afternoon tea for two. morecravings.com

Images: Supplied and Socials