A night of magic beckons…

In all honesty, we weren’t quite sure what a full moon festival entails, but Zenzi Beach at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is here to educate us all. The Ottoman-inspired beachside resort is throwing an inaugural Full Moon Festival and it’s taking place this weekend on Friday, September 29.

How to full moon festival the right way?

Under the cover of the full harvest moon, the shores of the Palm Jumeirah are welcoming guests to an enchanting evening filled with food and live entertainment.

Expect a fusion of Spanish Middle-Eastern cuisine, a pool fiesta and a bunch of exciting activities sure to entertain all ages amidst an elegant ambience of bohemian vibes, vibrant colours, dreamcatchers and fairy lights.

The night begins as the moon starts to rise, with a cool line-up of entertainment, starting with a female DJ spinning tunes from 6.30pm. The live food stations feature South American and Levantine-inspired cuisine.

As for the beverage packages, there are two options. The soft beverage package will allow you to sip on crafted non-alcoholic cocktails or carbonated drinks and fresh juices for Dhs100 per head.

The signature beverages include a selection of house wines, house spirits, and beers. It is priced at Dhs200 per person and is available from 7pm to 10pm.

It may be the first event, but we can expect it to become a monthly occurrence, so keep an eye out for updates.

Want to enjoy some grub? You can order off the a la carte menu before 6pm, or after 10pm on the night.

Bringing the little ones along? There is a dedicated kids area with a number of activities they will be able to enjoy.

For more information or to make your reservations, visit jumeirah.com and stay tuned to the venue’s social media channels.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri Sept 29, from 6.30pm, Tel: (0)4 453 0000 @zenzibeachdxb @jumeirahzs

Images: Supplied/ Getty Images