Jason Atherton, Vineet Bhatia and more…

October is going to be a pretty sweet month. Do you know how we can tell? Five of the culinary world’s brightest chefs are coming to top gastronomic venues across Dubai for a unique Celebrity Chef series.

From Monday, October 2 to 18, Massimo Bottura, Richard Sandoval, Jason Atherton, Vineet Bhatia and Alex Stumpf will be giving diners at acclaimed restaurants in Dubai the opportunity to engage in a once-in-a-lifetime experience where they can sample their culinary craft, meet them in person and learn about their secrets in the kitchen.

The series has been brought to you by More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy, the go-to app for food enthusiasts, and seekers of amazing rewards, deals and offers. This time around, the two-week-long dining experience is open and welcome for all – members and the local community alike.

Dates for your diary

Jason Atherton

When: October 2 and 3

Where: City Social Dubai at The Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai

The world-renowned chef will be coming to the Michelin-recognised restaurant offering modern European cuisine with Japanese touches.

Massimo Bottura

When: October 10 and 11

Where: Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm

For Dhs895 per person (for food), Massimo Bottura will bring his culinary expertise in the world of Italian food to this exclusive event. Want to pair your meal with the perfect beverage? It will be an additional cost of Dhs495.

Alex Stumpf and resident chef Ritiyos

When: October 13

Where: Tong Thai at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Alex Stumpf and Tong Thai’s very own chef Ritiyos will join forces and combine their expertise from years of experience to bring to diners an exceptional five-course meal for Dhs245.

Richard Sandoval

When: October 9, October 10, October 15

Where: Toro Toro at Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai, Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval and Zengo at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa respectively

Mexican celebrity chef Richard Sandoval will be making quite the splash in the city, with three stops, one for each night. His tour includes his very own Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval and other premium spots. He will be giving demonstrations and hosting cooking classes. There is also a special platter at Dhs225 per person.

Vineet Bhatia

When: October 17 and 18

Where: Indego by Vineet at Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai and Indya by Vineet at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

The highly coveted virtuoso of Indian cuisine will be giving masterclasses and demonstrations at his own restaurants here in Dubai – Indego by Vineet and Indya by Vineet.

For more information on the full list of participating venues, menus and to make your reservations, download the More Cravings app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

