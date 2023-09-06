Foodie calendars at the ready…

From a 17-course fine dining concept in Dubai Marina to a Miami-inspired beach club on Palm Jumeirah, there are plenty of exciting openings in the city this month. It’s no surprise that Dubai was recently named one of the world’s top cities for foodies. And, if these latest openings share one thing in common, it’s that they should be added to your to-dine lists immediately.

Here are 8 places to book a table this September:

Atrangi

Nestled along the waters of the Jumeirah Al Qasr lagoon, hop on an abra and set sail for what might just be our favourite new Indian restaurant. Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia is the latest addition to the Jumeirah Al Qasr resort. Each and every detail of the restaurant is carefully thought out, from cocktails that bring to life well-loved Indian flavours, to the crockery found on every table which was hand-crafted and shipped in from India, where the design is a love letter to the women and the rich culture of the nation. Chef Ritu has carefully crafted dishes that you would find in the homes and on the streets of India, resurrecting age-old practices with a fresh twist.

Atrangi, Jumeirah Al Qasr, open from 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 410 6548 @atrangi.dubai

Agora

Now open in the Dubai Edition, Agora is a stylish new cocktail bar specialising in gin and tonic. A social spot that draws inspiration from the ancient Greek ‘agora,’ which served as a central gathering place. The mixology takes centre stage, with master of libations Simone Caporal helming the bar. Intimate interiors, live DJ sets, and light, Mediterranean-inspired sharing plates compliment the beverage menu.

Agora, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0)58 592 5823. @agora_dxb

Din Tai Fung

You can now get your fix of Din Tai Fung’s iconic xiao long bao at a new location in Dubai. The cult-followed Chinese restaurant is set to open its fifth Dubai branch and first licensed venue at The Wharf, Bluewaters. Unique to the Bluewaters site there will be a licensed bar area serving thirst-quenching cocktails, perfect for post-work drinks and evening tipples. If you haven’t dined at Din Tai Fung yet, the restaurant offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist. Order the lobster mapo tufu and thank us later.

Din Tai Fung, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 288 7786. @dintaifungbw

Babel

Award-winning Lebanese restaurant Babel has reopened in Dubai, after closing its doors in beachfront destination La Mer. Located in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, the Lebanese-born brand will serve up unconventional twists on traditional dishes, from hot and cold mezze to fresh seafood.

Babel, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai. @babel_dubai

The Guild

In The Guild’s second phase of opening, guests will be able to book either The Rockpool or The Salon, in addition to The Nurseries and Potting Shed which opened last month. The Rockpool, as the name may suggest, prides itself on a menu of show-stopping seafood, which guests can handpick from live seafood tanks. The tables are arranged around an oyster shucking station and a rockpool, where sea urchin and Atlantic lobster will be housed. An adjoining bar will serve as an alluring spot for pre-or post-dinner drinks, while the intimate private dining room will serve as a superb spot for get-togethers of up to 16. The main restaurant at the heart of The Guild is The Salon, an ornate dining hall designed to transport you to a bustling brasserie in London or New York. At the open-plan kitchen, culinary masters will whip up a menu that puts wood fire and charcoal cooking centre stage.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. Opening September 8. icdbrookfieldplace.com

DUO Gastrobar

All the way from St Petersburg, award-winning DUO has officially landed in the desert. DUO is known for its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, delicious signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere. The menu blends modern European cuisine, with a slight touch of Asia. Chef Dmitry Blinov is bringing his 40 best dishes from DUO Band’s restaurants to the Dubai Hills outpost including the tuna ceviche (Dhs65), broccoli pate (Dhs35), and oxtail pie with taleggio (Dhs75).

Duo, Dubai Hills Business Park 4. Weekdays 12pm to 11pm, Weekends 12pm to 12am. @duo.uae

Row on 45

Row on 45, a new fine dining concept by renowned chef Jason Atherton, opens its doors on September 21 on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House. Each night, 22 diners will be taken on a journey through a 17-course haute cuisine menu in an elegant restaurant setting inspired by chef Atherton’s London home. The evening unfolds in the champagne lounge before guests are guided through to the main dining theatre with a state-of-the-art open kitchen. For the finale, guests will be taken to the intimate Chef’s Library where they will be presented with desserts and fine beverages.

Row on 45, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina. Opening September 21, pre-bookings open now. Wednesday to Saturday, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com

Signor Sassi

London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is set to open at the St Regis Gardens, the new dining destination on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall. If you want to be one of the first to check it out, you can now book for dinner only from September 25. From October onwards, the celebrated Italian restaurant will welcome guests for all-day dining. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 25, 2023. signorsassidubai.com

The 305

The 305 Dubai is a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club opening soon on Palm West Beach. Nestled between palm trees, the intriguingly cool beach club is an ode to the Magic City. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening September. @305dubai

