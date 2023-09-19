Expect plenty of big smiles and wagging tails…

Love running with your dog? Take note, there’s an obstacle race taking place in Town Square in Dubai this September you and your pup will love.

Taking place on September 30, Run for Dogs is a thrilling obstacle course that’s designed for both you and your furry family member. The run coincides with the opening of the revamped Dog Park at Town Square, which is the perfect place to chill out with your pet after you’ve crossed the finish line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town Square Dubai (@townsquaredxb)

The race will feature six obstacles which will test your dog’s agility and determination.

To keep things fair, there will be varying size categories – small, medium and large, so sign your pup up for the right one. For each category, there will be rewards for the main winner with prizes that include high-quality Pro Plan dog food from Purina and more.

No matter what happens though, your pup will always be a ‘good boy/girl’ by the end of it. And you can expect plenty of smiles, wagging tails and memorable moments.

Not participating in the race? You can still head on over with your little furball and shop at vendors, try some of the pet services, meet other families and connect with the local community.

Sign up details

Registration closes on September 29 at 11.59pm or earlier if the entry limit is reached. It will cost you Dhs70. Register each of your pups separately on runfordogs.world

Got your confirmed email? You’re all set. On the day, carry your dog’s vet passport as you’ll need it to collect your participant pack. It will contain a set of postcards and samples from the event’s partners.

For more information, head here.

Run for Dogs, Dog Park, Town Square entrance, race begins from 4pm on Sept 30, runfordogs.world

Images: Unsplash