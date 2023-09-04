This Mexican-inspired two-course business lunch offers a selection of appetisers with your choice of a main. Pick from fajitas, burritos or for a lighter bite – tostada salad, with varied meat and vegetarian options. This foodie fiesta is available from Mondays through Thursdays, from 12pm to 4pm at Dhs95 per person.

Loca, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs95, Tel: (0)2 582 3639, @locauae

Take the little ones on a thinking trip to Cultural Foundation

For all the parents out there, the Children’s Library Daily Programme is the perfect place for a little fun, learning and constructive use of that energy that just doesn’t seem to run out. The interactive activities are perfect for little ones between one and 14.

Cultural Foundation, daily, times vary, free entry, book at culturalfoundation.ae

Wednesday, September 6

Oriental breakfast of champions at Ladurée

This breakfast menu will start your day off right, with an impressive spread featuring a selection of cold appetizers, labneh, falafel balls, fried halloumi, freshly baked bread with butter and jam served with the egg of your choice (plain omelette, fried eggs, scrambled eggs or Benedictine eggs) and more.

Ladurée, across various locations, daily, till 1pm, Dhs235 for two, @ladureeuae

Thursday, September 7

Get hands-on with some ceramics fun at Studio Coe