6 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: September 4 to 7
Fun-tember in Abu Dhabi…
There are plenty of things to do in Abu Dhabi this September. It is after all, the most wonderful time of the year, and with so much coming our way, we can hardly keep calm. Tis’ the season (excuse the Christmas-y puns, it’s never too early…) when all the fantastic things happen.
Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.
Monday, September 4
Sample some fresh-off-the-block ramen at SLRP by 3Fils
From the mind of a 3Fils genius comes a ramen concept you can’t miss out on. SLRP, is a homegrown brand serving handcrafted, freshly made ramen, kushiyaki and sushi. Lovers of authentic Japanese food, you might fancy heading over for some post-work dinner scenes.
SLRP, Huna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)56 273 0030, @slrp.ramen
Chill out with the family at Snow Abu Dhabi
No longer do Abu Dhabi residents have to make the drive down to Dubai to see snow in the UAE. Snow Abu Dhabi opened its doors over the summer and is the largest snow park in the region. The 10,000-square-foot area is home to 12 exhilarating rides, plus 17 engaging attractions. While there isn’t a ski slope here like in Ski Dubai, expect zip lining, sledding, carousels and zorbing. Don’t forget to rehearse your favourite Frozen song before you sleigh on over.
Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, Dhs215 per adult and Dhs165 per child. @snowauh
Tuesday, September 5
Whisk away for Mexican business lunch at Loca
This Mexican-inspired two-course business lunch offers a selection of appetisers with your choice of a main. Pick from fajitas, burritos or for a lighter bite – tostada salad, with varied meat and vegetarian options. This foodie fiesta is available from Mondays through Thursdays, from 12pm to 4pm at Dhs95 per person.
Loca, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs95, Tel: (0)2 582 3639, @locauae
Take the little ones on a thinking trip to Cultural Foundation
For all the parents out there, the Children’s Library Daily Programme is the perfect place for a little fun, learning and constructive use of that energy that just doesn’t seem to run out. The interactive activities are perfect for little ones between one and 14.
Cultural Foundation, daily, times vary, free entry, book at culturalfoundation.ae
Wednesday, September 6
Oriental breakfast of champions at Ladurée
This breakfast menu will start your day off right, with an impressive spread featuring a selection of cold appetizers, labneh, falafel balls, fried halloumi, freshly baked bread with butter and jam served with the egg of your choice (plain omelette, fried eggs, scrambled eggs or Benedictine eggs) and more.
Ladurée, across various locations, daily, till 1pm, Dhs235 for two, @ladureeuae
Thursday, September 7
Get hands-on with some ceramics fun at Studio Coe
Live out your cottagecore dreams with pottery workshops at Studio Coe, where you can learn handy tricks such as throwing, glazing, hand building and more from the in-house top-of-the-pots clay makers. Prices start at Dhs105. A great creative way to end the week, if you ask us.
Studio Coe, Saadiyat Noon, Tues to Sun, 10am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 2 546 6570, @studio.coe
Images: Supplied