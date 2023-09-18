It’s a green and golden celebration…

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s fireworks in Dubai for Saudi National Day! The special day is celebrated every year on September 23. The UAE always makes it a point to give fitting tributes to its neighbouring nation and this year is no different.

Dubai Parks and Resorts is inviting guests to celebrate the KSA National Day this weekend with a spectacular firework display on Saturday, September 23. The Saudi-themed fireworks at Dubai Parks and Resorts can be witnessed in two shows – at 7pm and 9pm.

This family-friendly affair will light up the skies above Riverland Dubai, commemorating the 93 National Day of the Kingdom. As such, in celebration of the event, the fireworks will feature a Saudi theme with green and golden colours.

While at the venue, guests can also engage in loads of family fun and spend the day visiting the different theme parks located inside, including Legoland, Motiongate and Legoland Water Park. If you’re planning to take a quick staycation getaway, Polynesian-themed resort Lapita Hotel and Rove At The Park are the perfect spots.

Throughout the UAE, we can expect a number of celebrations for Saudi National Day including staycations, afternoon teas, and much more.

Heading over to Saudi Arabia to celebrate? Head on over to whatsonsaudiarabia.com for all the fun things to do in the Kingdom.

The history

The Saudi National Day is a marker of the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, taking place in 1932. The two nations of Najd and Hijaz unified on this day and were given the name of Saudi Arabia after the House of Saud, the family of the new country’s first ruler, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud. The date of September 23 was first observed as a special day in 1965 through a royal decree.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, Saturday, September 23, 7pm and 9pm, Tel: (800) 262 9464, dubaiparksandresorts.com

Images: Supplied