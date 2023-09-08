Ticket prices start from Dhs1,240 for a return flight…

Dubai-based carrier, flydubai has announced a daily flight to Cairo, Egypt beginning in October 2023 to support growing demand.

The daily flights from Dubai to Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport (SPX) will start on October 28.

Here are the flight details

The flights will take off from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and will land at Sphinx International Airport (SPX), which is forty-five kilometres from the pyramids of Giza.

Flight FZ191 will depart from Dubai at 11.05pm and land in Cairo at 2.15am.

The return flight, FZ192 will take off from Sphinx International Airport at 3.15am and land in Dubai at 7.40am.

Return economy class lite fares DXB to SPX start from Dhs1,240, while business class fares start from Dhs5,500.

Flights are already available to book on flydubai.com, via the official flydubai App, or through the UAE Contact Centre at 600 54 44 45.

The new daily flights paired with the daily operations to Alexandria Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE) brings the total number of flights to Egypt up to 17.

flydubai now flies to 12 destinations in Africa, with the inclusion of Mombasa in Kenya.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer stated, “we are pleased to announce the start of operations to Cairo from October. flydubai is committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism between countries and enabling more people to travel conveniently and more often.”

Obaidalla stated he is looking forward to growing the traffic on the new entry point to the city over the years.

flydubai will continue to expand its network which, at the moment consists of more than 115 destinations in 53 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.

