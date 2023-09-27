Take note…

Last week, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Friday, September 29, 2023 will be a public holiday on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.’

Usually with any given public holiday, there is free parking in Dubai. What’s On confirmed the news with Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority who stated that there will be free parking on September 29 in Dubai.

As with other free parking announcements, this does not apply to multi-level terminals.

RTA has not announced any revisions to the timings for public buses, metro, trams and marine transport but if you are using public transportation over the weekend, make sure you double-check the timings to avoid any delays.

You will be able to get all the updates on rta.ae or via social media on @rta_dubai

Free parking in Abu Dhabi

Heading to the capital over the long weekend? According to Khaleej Times, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has also confirmed that there will be free parking and no Darb tolls on September 29.

It will be free during the holiday from Friday until Saturday, 7.59am.

Public buses in Abu Dhabi will also operate as per the usual schedule.

Stay up to date with all the latest information on itc.gov.ae

Images: Getty Images