There’s so much to do…

Planning your week out? Here are some great things to do in Dubai from trying out a new chef’s menu to catching a popular fashion flick (or two), enjoying a business lunch and more.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, September 25

Enjoy a lunch at Kata Dubai

Take a break from your desk and enjoy a lunch with colleagues or clients at Kata Dubai. The contemporary Japanese culinary gem in Downtown Dubai offers a business lunch for Dhs88 for three courses. There are a number of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes to pick from including miso soup, Scottish salmon tataki, mushroom truffle rice pot and more. Pair your meal with a refreshing mocktail for an additional Dhs25, and you can pick desserts from the a la carte menu.

Waterfront Promenade, Ground Floor, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dhs88 per person. Tel: (0)54 582 9933. kata.ae

Tuck into an authentic Italian meal at Prato

Craving a pizza? Head on over to Trump International Golf Club to Prato for a slice of heaven. The lip-smacking ‘Mamma Mia Pizza’ offers six different pizzas including margherita, meat lover, BBQ chicken and more, which you can pair with a pint. It’s all yours for Dhs115. This deal runs from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 10pm.

Prato, Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 10pm, Dhs115 per person. Tel: (0)4 245 3988. @pratodubai

Tuesday, September 26

Try the new sushi menu at Gohan

Nestled in La Cantine du Faubourg, head on over to Gohan for Sushi Matsuri night. The night pays homage to the authenticity and tradition of Japanese dining rooms and promises an elegant street food experience every Tuesday from 7pm. For Dhs275 you will get miso soup, edamame and tuna tartar, unlimited maki and nigiri (for two hours), a dessert and two selected drinks.

Gohan, La Cantine Du Fauboug, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, every Tues 7pm to 12am, Dhs275 per person. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @gohandubai

Feast on unlimited dumplings at China Bistro

September 26 is International Dumpling Day and you can celebrate with all-you-can-eat dumplings at China Bistro for Dhs59. Head on over from 12pm to 6pm and enjoy steamy hot pockets with delicious fillings such as prawn coriander, ginger chicken jiaozi, Shanghai chicken and much more. You can pair your dumplings with mocktails, other Pan-Asian mains and desserts.

China Bistro, across venues in UAE, Dhs59 from 12pm to 6pm on Sept 26. @chinabistrouae

Wednesday, September 27

Step into your Jimmy Choos and head to Reel Cinemas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reel Cinemas By Emaar (@reelcinemas)

Love Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada? Reel Cinemas is showing the movie once again on the big screen for two days on September 26 and 27. You can catch the flick at the Reel Platinum Suites in Dubai Mall at 8.30pm. Your experience will include a selection of canapés, a refreshing drink, and popcorn. The cinema is even screening House of Gucci and Cruella. Book here.

Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dhs190 per person, Tel: (800) 38224 6255, @reelcinemas

Head to Raspoutine Dubai for cool nightlife vibes

Every Wednesday, Raspoutine is collaborating with Techno Rooms and will host some cool DJs to add some soul to your night. On September 27, you’ll get to hear the beats from DJ Marioo who is known for his creating transformative musical journeys that bring people closer together.

Raspoutine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, every Wed, Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai

Thursday, September 28

Wine and dine at Bussola

There’s a new enticing menu to try at Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estate with three chef’s specials – Carpaccio di Polipo (octopus carpaccio), Tagliolini Gamberi (egg tagliolini with prawns) and Coniglio alla Cacciatora (slow-cooked rabbit). Have a favourite dish from the restaurant? You can pick from the regular menu to complete your dining experience.

Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estate, lunch 12pm to 3pm, dinner 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 586 7760. @bussoladubai

Get your tickets to see Vir Das

Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai and will be performing at Dubai Opera on September 28. The funnyman will be on stage with two back-to-back shows at 7.30pm and 9pm. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.