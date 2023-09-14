It’s been a hot minute…

Sultan Al Neyadi has been away from home for six months now, carrying out a historic space mission that officially put the UAE on the space race map. The beloved spaceman landed back on Earth from the International Space Station on September 4, and is at long last, coming home to the UAE on September 18.

The new update on his extended journey back was announced by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on social media highlighting his success in making the ambitions of the UAE forefathers a reality and achieving remarkable feats such as completing the longest Arab space mission in history.

Sultan Al Neyadi’s journey thus far

After having spent a record 186 days in outer space, Sultan Al Neyadi will return to the UAE very soon. The Dragon Spacecraft, carrying Al Neyadi and his fellow crew mates – three other astronauts on the Space-X Crew-6, one of NASA’s most recent crew rotation flights – splashed down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

The entire flight, from the undocking to the touchdown, was live-streamed on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre website. Live coverage was also provided by NASA, starting from hatch closure to the end of the exhilarating flight.

While aboard the ISS, Al Neyadi accomplished some incredible things. The communications engineer was chosen as one of the first two Emirati astronauts ever, alongside Hazza Al Mansouri, and entered space for the first time in March 2023.

Aside from completing the longest Arab space mission as part of the SpaceX Crew-6, he also successfully completed the first Arab spacewalk on April 28, 2023 and additionally, conducted over 200 scientific experiments and engaged in over 1,000 hours of space operations. We’ll surely learn all about his space travels once he’s back in town, and we can’t wait to hear all about it.

Welcome home, Sultan! We’ve all been awaiting your return.

