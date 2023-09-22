Homework can wait (for a bit)…

Roxy Cinemas is about to become every youngster’s favourite place in the city (that is, if it isn’t already). The cool cinema has launched an all-new ‘After School Club’ which invites kids and teenagers alike to catch their favourite movies straight after school. A spot of afternoon fun well-deserved after a long day at school.

For Dhs59 per child, guests can enjoy an exciting movie, unlimited popcorn and juice or soda. The offer is valid every Monday to Thursday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Young movie buffs can pick a flick of their choice, and parents can also invited to accompany the little moviegoers, or conveniently drop them off for some solo movie fun.

The deal is available to avail at the Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, and Al Khawaneej Walk locations.

Weekly lineups will be specially curated for kids of all ages to enjoy and will include the latest and best family, animation, and adventure movies. The lineup for this week includes Gran Turismo, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2 and Cats in the Museum.

The movies do change, so make sure to check the Roxy Cinemas website or download the app to keep track of which movies are playing.

Stay tuned to @theroxycinemas for more information and updates.

Plenty of fun for the adults, too…

Adults who are a fan of Roxy can also get a slice of fun paired with a movie, with the gents’ night, ladies’ night, Date night deals, a Sunday roast, a Saturday brunch and much more.

For all the promotion details, head on over to theroxycinemas.com and get to booking.

After School Club, Roxy Cinemas, across various locations in Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Dhs59 per child, book your tickets at roxycinemas.com

Images: Roxy Cinemas