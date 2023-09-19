No confused nodding at this one…

Art enthusiasts and Picasso fans in Dubai – this one’s for you. Picasso’s iconic portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter – Femme à la Montre – is being flown into the city for an exclusive showcase, the first one for the masterpiece outside America in more than 50 years.

Premium auction house Sotheby’s Dubai is bringing to the region one of Picasso’s most coveted works, estimated to be worth more than 120 million dollars at present. Having belonged to art collector Emily Fisher Landau’s remarkable personal collection, this painting is the highest-value piece ever brought to the Middle East by an auction house.

How to see the Picasso in Dubai? The unveiling and public viewing will take place on September 25 and 26, at Sotheby’s Dubai, Level 1, Gate Village Building 3 in Dubai International Financial Centre.

The exhibition will be run only for two days from 2pm to 5pm on September 25 and from 10am to 7pm on September 26.

The lady in the picture

The five-foot-tall artwork painted by Picasso in 1932, features the love of Picasso’s life, Marie-Thérèse Walter. The French model was also called his ‘golden muse’ and was the most recurring subject of many of his other portraits. It was painted in the year 1932, which was the year a large number of Walter’s portraits were painted by the artist.

This particular piece was done following the closing of his first, large-scale exhibition, and holds incredible importance not just for the artistry, but for also for the year itself. It was bought by Landau in 1968, and remained hanging above the mantelpiece of the living room in her New York nest for five decades.

We can’t wait to see it!

Sotheby’s Dubai, Level 1, Gate Village Building 3, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, Sept 25 2pm to 5pm, Sept 26 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 435 7436, sothebys.com

Images: Supplied by Sotheby’s Dubai/Getty Images