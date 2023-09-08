By a new hospitality group in town…

Heading to Dubai Opera to catch one of the very many performances announced for the new season? Take note, there are two new restaurants that will be opening their doors right outside Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai.

During a recent visit to the performing arts centre, What’s On spotted two new restaurant hoardings a stone’s throw away from the Dubai Opera’s doors – Alba Restaurant and Bisou.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisou Restaurant Dubai (@bisou.dubai)

The restaurants surround Moishi, the Japanese dessert cafe.

Both restaurants are a concept by Metafoodies Restaurants Management, a new hospitality group launching in Dubai.

According to posts on Instagram, Alba Restaurant is a ‘Mediterr-Asian’ restaurant, while Bisou Restaurant is a Modern French Middle Eastern restaurant. Both restaurants have yet to announce an opening date, but a photograph showcasing both restaurants on Bisou’s Instagram states ‘soon…’

When open, the restaurants look to be a good spot for dinner plans before showtime as you won’t miss a moment of the performance.

What’s On is keeping a close eye on any new information, and also excited to see what the new restaurant management team will bring to the buzzing restaurant scene in Dubai.

Stay tuned!

* All the massive gigs, concerts and shows coming to Dubai in 2023 *

I have to catch a show at the Dubai Opera soon! Where can I dine?

The season officially opens tonight at Dubai Opera with a showing of Swan Lake.

If you have tickets to see the show, there are plenty of spots to grab dinner before the show. For a glittering affair head to At.mosphere in Bur Khalifa, or for a spot of Japanese you can head to Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant which is 50 steps away from the Dubai Opera. For more romantic vibes, there’s Thiptara or if you are really paranoid about timings, you can head to Belcanto which is perched on top of the rooftop of Dubai Opera.

Images: What’s On