It’s suggested that villas will start from Dhs18 million…

The Palm Jebel Ali relaunch is one of Dubai’s most exciting upcoming megaprojects. And if you were looking to snap up a property on the second Palm – this one twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah – then it could be sooner than you think.

As per Gulf News, real estate agents have already begun communicating villa prices and options on the Palm Jebel Ali to clients to ensure they’re ready to buy once property becomes available. And real estate sources have suggested to What’s On that it could even be this month that sales hit the market.

It’s thought that initially buyers will be able to snap up luxury villas on a small collection of fronds. Keen to make Palm Jebel Ali your home? The prices are expected to start from Dhs18 million according to the same Gulf News article. Villas will range in size from 5 to 7 bedrooms, with built-up areas ranging from 7,000 to 20,000 square feet.

If you’re in the market for something a little more modest, a number of apartment blocks will also be constructed on the 13.4 square kilometre island development. Sales of these are expected to follow the villas.

About Palm Jebel Ali

After initially coming to a halt in 2009 after the global financial crash, earlier this year H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and ruler of Dubai confirmed that the development would be restarted. In May 2023, he unveiled a masterplan for the manmade island, complete with hotels, beaches, residences and leisure attractions.

Alongside residences, it will add some 110 kilometres of coastline to the city, as well as bringing 80 new hotels to Dubai.