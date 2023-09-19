We’ll be sinking our toes in the sand in no time…

Dubai has countless beach parties to be on the lookout for in the upcoming months. October is set to be a massive one, with the weather cooling down it means that we can finally say hello once again to some of our most loved outdoor venues, and with that comes amazing beach parties.

Taking place at one spectacular venue, we are promised a Q4 that is full of stellar performances at Bohemia by Five. Here are some of the upcoming beach parties to look forward to in Dubai.

Kungs

The definition of a summer track, the Kungs are known for the absolute tune This Girl. They will be taking on Bohemia at Beach By Five for an afternoon of his incredible mixes such as Jammin by Bob Marley and Are You With Me by Lost Frequencies. Kungs will be taking on Bohemia on Saturday, November 1 from 1pm.

Lost Frequencies

After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts. He will be headlining Bohemia at Beach by Five at Five Palm Jumeirah on Saturday, 7 October from 1pm.

Robin Schulz

He does love Dubai. Robin Shulz will be back and headlining Bohemia, on Saturday, October 14 from 1pm. You’ll know Robin Schulz for his tracks such as Waves, Sugar and Miss You. Known for his tropical house vibes, he can count David Guetta and Justin Bieber among his former collaborators. His newest track Rockstar Baby, has taken a more upbeat and electronic vibe.

Solardo



Tomorrowland, Glastonbury and Parklife; Solardo will be coming to Bohemia by Five for another iconic night out. He has worked alongside legends such as CamelPhat and Idris Elba. He is known for hits such as I Can’t Wait featuring DJ Tiesto and the revision of the timeless Move Your Body. The UK duo will be taking on Bohemia by Five on Saturday, December 2 from 1pm.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Images: Supplied and social