For exploring the finest Middle Eastern cuisine, Ninive is the place to go. An urban majlis at the bottom of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this gorgeous venue acts as a small sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai.

During the summer, it’s the perfect place to gather your friends and family as the space goes indoors, transforming into an Arabian tent for an unforgettable evening overlooking the beautiful Dubai skyline.

The Bedouin-inspired tent features fine wooden interiors and handcrafted fabrics for an authentic Middle Eastern dining experience celebrating cuisines from all around the region including North Africa, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Morocco.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant serves a wide variety of classic and modern dishes, showcasing the rich flavours from around the region. Choose from mouthwatering appetisers such as spicy eggplant dip, beef kibbeh, and fattoush salad, to sharing plates like the couscous royal or the Iraqi tashreeb.

Each dish is just as adventurous as the last. In fact: you’ll have a hard time choosing between Ninive’s aromatic main courses, from traditional Moroccan tagines to sharing plates like the Iraqi tashreeb (braised lamb cooked with spices and lemon).

Guests can also enjoy drinks and shisha from 6pm in Ninive’s friendly and relaxed atmosphere, with a live DJ from 9pm, from Tuesday to Saturday.

For bookings, call 04 326 6105 or email the team on book@ninive.ae

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 6pm to 2am. Friday and Saturday 6pm to 3am.