We’re on track to achieve our ambitious goal – 100 per cent clean energy for Dubai by 2050 – Sheikh Mohammed…

On September 6, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai witnessed the the agreement of the next phase of UAE’s largest single-site solar park.

The agreement was signed between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, to build and operate the sixth phase of the landmark Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The project is set to cost up to 5.51 billion dirhams.

When completed, this phase will provide clean energy to approximately 540,000 residences and reduce 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Upon witnessing the agreement, Sheikh Mohammed stated, “We’re on track to achieve our ambitious goal – 100 per cent clean energy for Dubai by 2050.”

The Dubai Ruler added that the upcoming phase will ‘power over half a million residences while reducing carbon emissions by 2.36 million tonnes annually.’

The entire landmark project is set to be completed by 2030 and will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Dubai is well on its way to becoming one of the most sustainable cities in the world. From the UAE declaring the year 2023 as the Year of Sustainability and with COP28 just around the corner, Dubai is showcasing just how serious it is about climate change.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, chairman of Masdar stated, “Ahead of our nation hosting COP28 later this year, it is vital that the world triples global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to keep the ambition of 1.5 degrees within reach. This landmark project demonstrates definitive action in our shared journey towards a cleaner, greener future.”

What is COP28?

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an international summit that has been taking place since 1995. It is where world leaders gather to work together on solutions that tackle the most pressing climate change issues.

The summit will take place from Thursday, November 30 until Tuesday, December 12.

Images: WAM