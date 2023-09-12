We can feel the love can you feel it too…

Taking place at the iconic Dubai beach club, Barasti, there is a long lineup of incredible performances starting with Sigma on Saturday, September 30.

The following performance will take place on Saturday, October 21 with Craig David as the headliner. Following the MC Legend is none other than Rudimental on Saturday, November 18.

Closing out the series of events is The Ibiza Orchestra Experience on Saturday, December 16.

A Brit storm

Sigma and Katy B

The opening performance will be held by none other than the British drum ‘n’ bass duo, Sigma. You may know them for hits such as Nobody to Love, Adrenaline Rush and Glitterball. They will be supported by none other than Katy B, who is known for the 2010s tracks Lights On, Turn the Music Louder and Katy on a Mission.

Craig David

Following on from Sigma is none other than Craig David, who at this point, we should all know. The singer was last in Dubai for a killer performance at The Dubai Rugby 7s. He is known for countless tracks including Walking Away, 7 Days, and Rise and Fall.

Rudimental

Yet another Brit band to hit the Barasti stage for this lineup of performances is none other than Rudimental. The drum ‘n’ bass band are known for their incredible combination of live instruments to create their signature sound. You may know songs such as These Days, Feel The Love, and Waiting All Night. The band will also be supported by a special unannounced guest.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience

Last but certainly not least to headline the series of performances at Barasti will be The Ibiza Orchestra Experience. A 26-piece orchestra performing some of the greatest hits from the island of Ibiza. Coupled with live DJs, live vocalists and 30 years of musical legacy from the isle, the orchestra is landing in Dubai after a smashing sold-out tour across the UK. The group will also be supported by an unannounced special guest.

DXBeats, Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Sat Sept 30, Sat Oct 21, Sat Nov 18, Sat Dec 16. Ticket prices TBA. @barastibeach / @dxbeats.ae

Images: Provided and Social