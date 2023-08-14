Ibiza just keeps on giving…

You won’t hear a fusion quite like that of classical orchestra music and house beats, but the Ibiza Orchestra Experience is bringing just that to Dubai this December.

Catch a party like no other on December 16 this year, with a 26-piece orchestra performing some of the greatest hits from the island of Ibiza. Coupled with live DJs, live vocalists and 30 years of musical legacy from the isle, the orchestra is landing in Dubai after a smashing sold-out tour across the UK.

The lineup

Get ready to party to the sound of classics from hitmakers like 808 State, Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton, Faithless and many more.

Like each of the Ibiza Orchestra Experiences so far, this one will also feature an incredible lineup of supporting acts, the list of which for Dubai is still a mystery.

The details

Details on the exact location of the concert, the price and date of sale of the tickets and when the concert will kick off are also still to be confirmed. But you can sign up for tickets on the website to get 50 per cent off on your pass and receive updates on all the details straight to your inbox.

The party doesn’t stop

The dance event is one of the hottest music festivals this year, in addition to the Ibiza Beach Festival and the three-day house music extravaganza brought to you by Defected Records – an independent British label group responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami.

Stay tuned for further updates on one of the biggest parties of the year.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dubai, Saturday, December 16, venue and ticket details TBA, ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk

Image credit: @ibizaorchestra