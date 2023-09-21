A mega desert rave is headed to the Dubai dunes…

British rappers Skepta and Jammer are bringing their epic Más Tiempo party to Dubai. Taking place at an as-of-yet undisclosed location in the desert, the debut Más Tiempo Dubai event lands this December.

The all-important date for this next-level desert rave and ticket prices haven’t been revealed yet, but you can sign up to be first in the know via mastiempo.ae.

A veteran of the grime scene, Skepta’s big-hitting tracks include Show Out, Energy and Shutdown. Another major name on the British grime scene, Jammer’s career began as a member of NASTY Crew, before he became a member of BBK (Boy Better Know) a grime collective of which Skepta is also a founding member.

The pair came together to create Más Tiempo earlier this year, a house music label built to represent independent producers in the electronic music scene. The label has been putting on a series of huge events over the summer, creating a platform for electronic music names to headline in venues across London, New York and Ibiza. So, as well as Skepta and Jammer, you can expect an impressive and exciting bill when Más Tiempo lands in the Dubai desert this December.

For Más Tiempo Dubai, the BBK mainstays team up with Dubai Dance District, who are already bringing some huge festivals and music events to the city this season.

First up is the welcome return of Defected, for three days of warehouse raves, pool parties and a beach festival this October at JA The Resort. The line-up will feature heavyweights including Groove Armada, Hannah Wants, Roger Sanchez and Sam Devine.

Later in the year in December, they’ll also be bringing the sounds of the Ibiza Orchestra Experience to Barasti Beach. Featuring some of the biggest Ibiza summer anthems performed by a 26-piece orchestra coupled with live DJs, vocalists and 30 years of musical legacy from the isle, the orchestra is landing in Dubai after a smashing sold-out tour across the UK on December 16.