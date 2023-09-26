With a festive twist…

The Illusionists wowed us with their magical appearance back in 2015 and they are returning to Abu Dhabi this year in December with a whole new brunch of tricks up their sleeves.

The world-renowned magic group will be performing at Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for two days from Saturday, December 9 and 10. Ticket prices start from Dhs95 and are available here.

Yes, we know that the festive month is long away, but we foresee that The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays will be one that fans of magic won’t want to miss. Their performances have been known to leave the audience scratching their heads and gasping, “How did they do that?”. Since it is the holiday season, the show will feature magic with a festive twist.

The production will feature some of the most talented and creative magicians from around the world who push the boundaries of traditional magic shows. The Illusionists incorporate technology, comedy, and even… audience participation.

You can expect disappearing acts (and reappearances in unexpected places), mind-reading feats and daring acts that will leave you on the edge of your seats.

Have little ones? Don’t need to hire a sitter as audience members of all ages are welcome to catch the show, too. Little ones over the age of two require a ticket.

The show has been seen by millions of people around the world, so you don’t want to miss out.

Upcoming shows in Abu Dhabi

Charlie Puth is only a few days away from landing in Abu Dhabi. He will be performing at the Etihad Arena on Sunday, October 1 with his biggest chart-topping hits, including We Don’t Talk Anymore, One Call Away and Attention. In October, you will also be able to catch a Disney On Ice show and allow Robbie Williams to entertain you on October 18. For more performances in Abu Dhabi, head here.

The Illusionists: Magic of The Holidays, Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Dec 8 to 10 (timings vary), prices starting from Dhs95. Tel: 600 511115. @etihadarena.ae

