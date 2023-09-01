We’ll be Unavailable this weekend…

This weekend there are some pretty incredible performances coming out way in Dubai. The season of parties, performances and festivals is well underway and we are just getting started and warmed up with the likes of Davido, Trey Songz and some pretty dope electronic music DJs.

Here are all the performances to know about in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, September 1

Analog Room

If you aren’t aware Analog Room is the top underground host for all things cutting-edge and this weekend the Analog Room presents Silverlining and Shadi Megallaa for a performance in Dubai. DJ’s Silverlining and Shadi Megallaa will take the stage, with a unique blend of deep house, techno, and experimental sounds.

Analog Room, The Q Underground, Holiday Inn, Al Barsha, from 10pm, tickets from Dhs120. dubai.platinumlist.com

Billionaire is open

After spending an enviable summer touring Europe and revelling crowds in Monte Carlo and Porto Cervo, the iconic dinner and a show is looking at a homecoming. Kicking off on Friday, September 1, the masters of extravaganza will bring you a breathtaking spectacle that will grace the Dubai stage once again, paired with a spread of gourmet culinary creations and immaculate vibes.

Billionaire, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, restaurant open Tues to Sun, from 9pm till late, club open Tues, Fri, Sun, 12am to 3am, reopening September 1. Tel: (0)4 510 3100, @billionairedubaiofficial

Trey Songz

After a short hiatus, he’s back in the city. R&B singer and songwriter Trey Songz has been making his rounds through Dubai’s biggest nightclubs and hangout spots in the last few months and this weekend he is taking on Black at Soho Garden Meydan. He will be supported by Mr Levier and 1TakenNandos.

Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Saturday, September 2

Cipher Project

Taking place at Yumé the Cipger Project is a techno and house music event that will bring fans of the genre an evening like no other. Headlining the night will be none other than Teho and Sascha Breamer. If you aren’t familiar with either of those names, Teho is an electronic music producer who is known for tracks including Glacier 3000, Kabuki and Behind Me. While Sascha Breamer who is signed to the massive label Anjundeep, is known for No Sense, People and Forlorn.

Yumé, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, doors open 9pm, tickets from Dhs100. dubai.platinumlist.com

Davido

He will be available, and we will feel it. Get ready because this weekend Davido is heading to the Coca-Cola Arena as part of his world tour and this is one of those performances in Dubai that you won’t want to miss. The Nigerian Afrobeats legend will be taking to the stage alongside the likes of Lojay, Fave, Musa Keys, and countless other names in the industry. Doors open at 8pm and tickets are priced from Dhs320.

Davido, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Sept 2, show starts a 9pm, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty, Supplied and Socials