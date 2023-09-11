8 fun things to do in Dubai this week: September 11 to 14

Planning your week out? Here are some great thing to do in Dubai from sipping drinks created by the team behind one of the top bars in the world to a paint and dine session, a wine tasting masterclass and more.

Here are 8 unmissable things to do in Dubai this week.

Drink Kong, one of Rome’s top-ranking bars is coming to Clap DIFC for a one-night-only bar takeover. The night promises to be one-of-a-kind and you will enjoy world-class cocktails from 8pm until late. Just how good is Drink Kong? Well, it ranks no 16 in the world, so it’s one evening you don’t want to miss.

Clap, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 8pm onwards, Sept 11. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Enjoy the sunset with sips and mates at Pure Sky Lounge

Round up your friends and have a catch-up session at Pure Sky Lounge. You will be able to enjoy a cool two-for-one deal on house beverages and selected cocktails while you catch up on the latest gossip with your mates. Your sip session can be paired with cool views of the Dubai skyline and Ain Dubai. You can even get 30 per cent off on shisha.

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, daily, 5.30pm to 8.30pm, Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Tuesday, September 12

Reserve your spot for wine tasting masterclass

Set on the fifth floor of the colourful W Hotel, Akira Back has an elegant wine-tasting masterclass valid on only two days this month. On September 12 and 26, the masterclass will get you four glasses of selected wine and five sharing plates of signature appetizers for only Dhs299. It takes place from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Sept 12 and 26, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Find out why this horror movie is, ‘second to Nun’

If you’re a big fan of jump scares and panic sweats, first of all– are you OK? Second, we’ve got great news for you – the sequel to monochrome habitual scare fest, The Nun opened in cinemas last week and (apparently this is a good thing for horror fans) is touted as being even more terrifying than the first, terrifying film. Terrifying. To prove it, they hooked The Nun II preview audiences in the UAE and KSA up to a cardiac monitor and measured their heart rates throughout the film. They recorded an average 60 per cent increase in cinema-goers heart rates. That’s basically exercise. Forget the treadmill, if you want to drop those extra pounds, set yourself up with a The Nun marathon instead. You might have to sleep with the lights on for a month but it’s a price worth paying.

Book tickets: Here

Wednesday, September 13

Enjoy a stay at Anantara The Palm at a discounted price

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a cool discount on stays. From September 12 to 23, you will snap up to 40 per cent off on the rooms and villas. You will also get breakfast at Crescendo or Revo Cafe, afterwhich you can continue your culinary journey with a meal at one of the resort’s award-winning venues. For bookings and more information visit anantara.com or call the team on 04 567 8999

Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 567 8999. anantara.com

Last chance: Get your tickets to see Madama Butterfly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

Dubai Opera’s new season is here and there is just so much to see. On September 12 and 13, Madama Butterfly takes to the stage where you will witness the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love and sacrifice. Presented by the Hungarian State Opera, the performance promises to be a captivating experience. Prices start from Dhs425 per person and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 12 and 13, . dubaiopera.com

Thursday, September 14

Indulge in wine and cheese at Certo

On Thursdays, there’s a fantastic deal at this cute Italian restaurant, Certo. As well as cheese and charcuterie, there is a range of Italian nibbles to tuck into, plus free-flowing wine for three hours, for a wallet-friendly Dhs149.

Certo Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

Add a splash of colour to your week with a paint and dine session

Ever wanted to paint your own masterpiece? With ARTFem, it’s almost too easy. Your painting session comes with a pre-sketched canvas, paints, paintbrush and all the tools you need to create a masterpiece. The theme for this evening is Japan, and to keep your creativity and tummy well-fueled, there is an unlimited buffet and drinks waiting for you, plus live music. It takes place at VIDA Hotel Dubai Marina Yacht Club and will cost you just Dhs399. Make sure you book your spot.

VIDA Hotel Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm on Sept 14, Dhs399. artfemdxb.com

Images: Supplied and socials