Clue: It has over 90 swimming pools, a Michelin-Star restaurant, the first-ever Nobu beach club, a fire and water fountain, and Beyonce performed here…

The inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels awards ceremony took place in the Guildhall in London last night and one UAE hotel made the list.

You guessed it: Atlantis The Royal came in at 44th place, described by the 50 Best Hotels team as the “ultimate in over-the-top extravagance”.

Taking the top spot? Passalacqua, a luxurious boutique 24-room hotel in Lake Como, Italy. Elsewhere in the MENA region, two of Morocco’s hotels made the list, La Mamounia ranked sixth place and the Royal Mansour in 23rd.

Atlantis The Royal

Officially opening its doors on February 10, 2023, the iconic new landmark brags a unique architecture that can’t be ignored. It is situated smack dab in the middle of Palm Jumeirah on over two kilometres of beachfront, separated from sister restaurant Atlantis, The Palm only by Aquaventure waterpark.

The resort comprises of 795 rooms, suites and penthouses. It features a total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants – eight of which are by world-class celebrity chefs.

Earlier this year, five of its restaurants were recognised in the Michelin Guide ceremony. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal was awarded a Michelin-Star and the Sommelier Award, while Ariana’s Persian Kitchen was given a new award for Opening of the Year. Tomislav Lokvicic at La Mar by Gaston Acurio was awarded the Sommelier Award for 2023. Milos and Jaleo are also featured in the Michelin Guide.

During the grand opening weekend of this remarkable address on Palm Jumeirah in January, international A-Listers strutted the navy carpet, celebrity chefs showered guests with their top culinary creations, and a dazzling fireworks display was preluded by the only thing that could have been as wow-worthy: a performance from global icon, Beyoncé.

