Dubai is back in the full swing of things. This weekend will be a slightly quieter one in Dubai however there are still plenty of parties, festivals and exciting events taking place for all of us who are night owls and love to dance.

No matter your flavour of music and vibe, there is guaranteed to be something for everybody in Dubai this weekend.

Here are all the parties taking place in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, September 14

Sky 2.0 Grand Reopening

One of the best-loved nightclubs in Dubai is reopening for a season like no other. Sky 2.0 will be returning with a boom(box) the powerhouse of a venue will be reopening its doors on Thursday, September 14 and will hose three nights of killer parties. The venue has revamped its look and its nights – get ready for OG Thursdays, where the vibes are strictly hip-hop beats. Boombox Fridays, feel the boogie and disco vibe. Saturdays are GOATs only – the greatest hits of all time await.

Sky 2.0, Dubai Design District, Downtown, open Thu Sept 14. @sky2.0dubai

Friday, September 15

Seafret

British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to Dubai this weekend. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Ticket prices start from Dhs230 and can be booked here.

Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 15, ticket prices start from Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Saturday, September 16

Garage Nation

Get hype all you Garage fans. Garage Nation is making its way to the P7 Arena once again this weekend and we cannot be more excited. Taking the stage this week we have none other than DJ Masterstepz, MC Ultra, and Oxide and Neutrino who were formally part of the So Solid Crew back in the 2000s. There are limited tickets left so be sure to get those last-minute bookings in.

Garage Nation, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, 8p to 3am, tickets from Dhs100, tables from Dh3,000. @garagenationdxb

