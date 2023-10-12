12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend: Oct 6 to 8

There’s plenty to choose from…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live performances, fitness events, pool parties, new restaurants, comedy shows, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, October 6

Earn as you burn at this three-day fitness event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Middle East (@pumame)

In need of some fitness motivation? In collaboration with PUMA, Warehouse Gym in Al Quoz is hosting a three-day ‘work-shop’ where (literally) every calorie counts. Yes, one calorie burned equals one PUMA coin to spend on exclusive products in-store. Attendees are encouraged to bring their watches to track their calorie expenditure. To take part, visit the PUMA store in Dubai Mall to register.

Warehouse Gym, Al Quoz, Dubai. Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, 6am to 10pm. @whgym

Enjoy a family-friendly show at Dubai Opera

In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This October, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from October 3 to October 12, with tickets available from Dhs325.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Try the new dishes at Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Found behind the wall of a cosy vinyl record shop inside the Pullman Hotel Downtown, Honeycomb Hi-Fi is described as a first-of-its-kind listening bar in the city. Inside, it’s got the feel of a secret record store for audiophiles in the know, with a High-Fidelity sound system, minimalistic interiors, and dim lighting. The exciting bar is known for its artisinal cocktails, cool DJ sets, and eclectic Japanese Izakaya menu. And if you need any more excuses, Chef Matt Abergel has launched some limited-relaase menu items including sea bass belly with orange daikon and ponzu (Dhs65), short rib with Tokyo negi and kalbi (Dhs76), and taco nanbanzuke with octopus and spicy escabeche (Dhs74).

Pullman Hotel Downtown, Sun to Thur 8pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 8pm to 3am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Sparkle your way through sober October

Ready to elevate your pre-weekend workout? Whether you’re taking part in sober October or just trying to be healthier, in celebration of the alcohol-free month, DIFC gym 1Rebel and Wild Idol have introduced Fizzy Fridays. Taking place every Friday in October, participants can join a pink-themed Ride or Reshape class at 1Rebel with energizing beats and sparkling post-workout drinks courtesy of the vegan, gluten-free, low-calorie, non-alcoholic champagne alternative, Wild Idol.

1Rebel, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai. Every Friday in October, 5.30pm and 6.30pm for ride class and 5.15pm and 6.15pm reshape. To book, visit 1rebel.com

Saturday, October 7

Get screened for free at Dubai Festival Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PINK CARAVAN (@thepinkcaravan)

The Pink Caravan started in 2011 and has achieved so much in this time. Not only do they organise activities and events which raise awareness, but this caravan also educates and provides medical resources. For breast cancer awareness month in Dubai, The Pink Caravan will be hosting free examinations across the emirate. Throughout the month, all ladies can go to any one of their pop-ups for an examination, information or support. This Saturday, ladies over 20 years old can get a breast cancer screening for free at Kite Beach from 4pm to 10pm. Women aged 40 years and older can get a free mammogram on Saturday at Festival City Plaza from 11am to 5pm or on Sunday at Mirdif City Centre from 4pm to 10pm.

@thepinkcaravan

Dance the weekend away with Lost Frequencies

After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts. He will be headlining Bohemia at Beach by Five at Five Palm Jumeirah this Saturday, October 7 from 1pm.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Laugh out loud with a comedy gig

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Punch Line (@punchlinesf)

Doctor-turned-comedian Jason Leong is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit. Tickets start from Dhs125 and can be purchased here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Oct 7, ticket prices start from Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Get brunch ready with Sand Dollar

Homegrown boutique Sand Dollar opened its first flagship boutique in Arjan earlier this year. More than just a clothes store, between trying-on sessions with resident stylist Sarah Silsbury, shoppers can stay caffeinated with sips and serves from the in-store coffee bar. A blow dry bar by Snob Salon is also found inside the store. Plus, this Saturday exclusively, there will be a live DJ from 8.30am to 12.30pm, 50 percent discount on hair styling, blow-dries, and classic manicures and pedicures, a pop-up juice bar, and a styling competition for the chance to win two beachside brunch tickets.

Sand Dollar Boutique, Arjan, Dubai. Saturday, October 7, 8.30am to 12.30pm. sanddollardubai.com, @sanddollardubai

Sunday, October 8

Experience Josette’s spectacular new shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josette Dubai (@josettedubai)

Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, DIFC’s fun fine-dining restaurant has unveiled a captivating new lineup of evening and night shows. From October 4, guests can revel in art and entertainment from burlesque dancers to cabaret performancs, traditional French acts to mesmerising lasers. On the menu, expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics. The first seating show is from 8pm to 9pm and late night show from 10pm to 12.30am.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. @josettedubai

Soak up the sun

In need of relaxing pool day? Nestled within KOA Canvas is Nasab a luxe members-only co-working space in Wadi Al Safa. The elegant and creative members club features a photography studio, a gym, a library, three restaurants and bars – plus a pair of swimming pools that are open to non-members. Surrounded by lush plants and swaying palm trees, the pool is the perfect place to relax and recharge in a peaceful setting. For non-members, the pool day is priced at Dhs150 with Dhs50 redeemable at LOWE restaurant and Dhs50 for children under 12 years old.

Nasab, Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai, daily 12pm to 8pm. Dhs150 adults, Dhs50 child. Tel: (0)4 886 8182. nasabdubai.com

Enjoy the return of this family outdoor attraction

An outdoor space like no other, Dubai Safari Park gives you a chance to get up close and personal with an incredible variety of wildlife. The 119-hectare site houses 3,000 animals. 78 species of mammals, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds, as well as amphibians and invertebrates. It’s divided into four different villages and offers numerous experiences for you to get into the field. The park opens its doors on October 5. Read more about their new activities and attractions here.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa 5, opening from Oct 5, daily 9am to 5pm, Tel: (800) 900. dubaisafari.ae

Book a table at Dubai’s newest restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 42 Midtown Dubai (@42midtowndxb)

Bringing the feel and flavours of NYC to Dubai, 42 Midtwon is the latest addition to Dubai’s neverending list of must-try restaurants. Located in the leafy Greens neighbourhood, 42 Midtown is now open as part of the culinary array at Zabeel House. Self-described as a sophisticated restobar that ‘combines the spirit of New York with the charm of Dubai’, the relaxed yet sophisticated social dining space also houses a long bar, where guests can perch up for after-work drinks or pre-dinner aperitivo’s. On the food front, we’re promised ‘cuisine as diverse and authentic as the people who surround you,’

42 Midtown, Onyx Tower, The Greens, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 3.30pm and 5pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 519 1111. @42midtowndxb

Images: Provided/Social