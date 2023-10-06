Mid-month fun run…

We’re already two weeks into October, which means we’re waist-deep into a season that only shows signs of getting even busier. No complaints, of course, and the occasional desire to have a night in, where one does little else except become one with the couch and eat dry cereal straight from the box by the handful. If that doesn’t sound like your scene, here’s a list of all the uber-fun things you can do to keep your weeknights hip and happening.

Here are 6 things you can do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, October 16

Business lunching at Café Milano

Nip over to Café Milano for a quick and breezy business lunch, priced at Dhs175 for a starter and a main, and Dhs195 for a starter, main course and dessert. From 12 pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm, starts at Dhs175, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, @cafemilanoae

Tuesday, October 17

Self-care for a cause at The Spa at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Add on a complimentary 15-minute foot scrub or a soothing 15-minute head-and-shoulders massage in addition to your spa treatment or therapy while contributing to breast cancer awareness.

The Spa, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche, Abu Dhabi, weekdays, 11am to 10pm, weekends, 11am to 11pm, Dhs100 per person, Tel: (0) 2 6944 100, @thestregisabudhabi

Feeling the fall with Jones the Grocer

This fan-favourite spot is also launching its very own Pumpkin Spice Latte in honour of spooky season. The limited-edition beverage will be available starting from October 15 to November 5, so don’t forget to grab yours.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, Oct 15 to Nov 5, @jonesthegrocer

Wednesday, October 18

Jamming out with Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams will be taking centre stage at the Etihad Arena on October 18 as part of UFC Showdown Week, bringing you his finest tunes as part of his ’25 Years of Hits’ world tour.

Robbie Williams presents 25 Years of Hits, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 18, 7:00pm, tickets from Dhs435. livenation.me

Poppadoms and post-work dining at White

On Wednesdays we do Indian, with White’s week-long themed dinners. Take a trip to vibrant Mumbai with flavours, spices and delicacies from the land beyond, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm at Dhs235 per head.

White, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Al Saadiyat Island, Wednesdays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs235 per head, Tel: (0) 2 811 4342, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Thursday, October 19

Celebrate Pinktober at Ladurée

Ladurée’s Pink Afternoon Tea features a selection of pink treats such as brioche buns with beetroot cream, four rose macarons with goat cheese, Chef’s special four petit fours, two macarons of your choice, and two hot beverages. It’s perfect for two to enjoy.

Ladurée, across various outlets, throughout October, @ladureeuae

Images: Supplied/Getty