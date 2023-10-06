October, here we come…

You wait all month for something to happen, and it happens, and then you wonder what to do with your life after. That’s us right about now, since the long weekend is over. If you’re a capital crawler and are looking for fun things to do to spice up your life in this first week of October, we’ve got you covered. Happy Monday, folks.

Here are 6 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Monday, October 2

Get cultural at the Cultural Foundation

Cameroonian contemporary artist Pascale Marthine Tayou’s exhibition at the Cultural Foundation is a mix of sculptures and installations titled LOBI LOBI, named after a poem by the artist, and can be viewed until November 26, 2023. It’s just the thing for a post-work art trip.

LOBI LOBI by Pascale Marthine Tayou, Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi, until November 26, 2023, Tel: (0) 2 657 6348, culturalfoundation.ae

Celebrate International Coffee Day with % Arabica

International Coffee Day was yesterday, but an excuse is not needed to celebrate this lifeline. Head over to % Arabica, now with four locations across Abu Dhabi, including a cool concept store in Marina Mall, with futuristic-looking spaces where top coffee, pastries and a range of caffeine-related products are served.

% Arabica, Ground floor Marina Mall, daily 8am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 546 0015. arabicacoffee.ae

Tuesday, October 3

Welcome the winter season with NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery (@nyuadartgallery)

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery’s Fall 2023 showcase, titled ‘Blane De St. Croix: Horizon’, is inspired by the sculptor’s deep study of the landscapes of the UAE. Featuring never-before-seen works from the artist, the exhibition will open on Tuesday, October 3, from 6pm to 8pm. Admission is free.

Blane De St. Croix: Horizon, NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday, Oct 3, 6pm to 8pm, Tel: (0) 2 628 8000, nyuad-artgallery.org

Wednesday, October 4

Take a mid-week beach club break at West Bay Beach Club

This family-friendly beach club features swimming pools, children’s play areas, water sports and elaborate fitness facilities, making for the ideal daycation. As the weather gets better, now is your chance to take full advantage of cooler temperatures.

West Bay Beach Club, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Dhs200 Mon to Fri, Dhs250 Sat and Sun. Tel: (0) 2 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Thursday, October 5

Post-work sports viewing in the flesh

It’s the return of the NBA pre-season friendly face-offs, and this time it’s the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves warming up with a set of matches at, you know it, the Etihad Arena. This week, the first match is slated for October 5. Tickets start at Dh245.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 5, 8pm, from Dhs245, Tel: (600) 511115, etihadarena.ae

Witness a wonder of nature at Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi)

A bit of natural history for you, and quite a spectacular one at that. The Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve is located 45 kilometres outside Abu Dhabi city and is home to more than 1,700 fossil dunes. The dystopian-esque stone structures were formed with the force of wind and sediment deposits over four million years, according to experts. The reserve itself is visitor-friendly, with trails, benches, shading, light and sound show, as well as an amphitheatre. Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, daily, 8am to 8pm, Tel: (0) 55 110 2124, ead.gov.ae

Images: Getty/ Supplied