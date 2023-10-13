New stores, a cool new food hall and much more…

When you think of malls in Dubai, you may immediately think of Dubai Mall, or maybe Mall of the Emirates. But Dubai was once home to a number of more humble mall sizes. Some of them still stand today and while they may be on the sidelines for now, one of Dubai’s oldest malls has plans to make a comeback with a huge expansion plan.

Al Ghurair Centre opened its doors in Deira in 1981 and was quite popular back in the day (remember Sinbad’s?). It has been slowly getting a makeover over the years, but its biggest shining moment is just around the corner.

The shopping mall has revealed plans to open 25 new stores including Nike, Pandora, Under Armour, a large Sun and Sand Sports store, Levi’s and more. These stores are set to open this year, with more major brands to open in 2024.

Al Ghurair’s newest indoor theme park Glitch will receive a couple of upgrades too which will include Glitch laser (a laser tag space?), and Glitch Kart (maybe for those who have a need for speed). The expected completion date is set for 2024. At the moment, Glitch is home to 30 interactive attractions, including a 10-pin bowling alley, soft-play areas, climbing walls, and much more.

For foodies, there will be plenty of options to pick from in the new expansive food hall called Flayva. The food hall will brag 23 all-new food and beverage units which will be a mix of homegrown and international concepts. We are not sure which restaurants will be setting up home here, but it should be announced soon.

But there’s more. According to Anwar Atari, CEO Chief Executive Officer – Properties, Commercial, and Residential stated that there will be many more exciting developments over the next year.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Dubai’s oldest mall.

alghuraircentre.com

Images: Al Ghurair Properties