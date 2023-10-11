Family fun for all…

Listen up, folks. The Great Circus of Europe is coming to Al Ain this November, and it’s going to be everything you would expect from a spectacle called The Great Circus of Europe, and more. The grand show will run from November 17 to December 16, 2023 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

There are multiple live shows scheduled throughout the duration of the event, so you can take your pick to suit your schedule (or even if you just want to do an encore). Shows are available on Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm and Sundays at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Brought to you by Theory Eleven Entertainment and supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, The Great Circus of Europe is a family entertainment fiesta which is sure to captivate audiences of all ages. Come November, acts of wonder and amazement will enthrall visitors every week.

The sweet deets

Expect to witness world-class acrobatics, thrilling aerialists, mind-bending contortionists, adrenaline-spiking daredevils and clowns that will make you laugh till you’re in tears.

Tickets start at Dhs75 and will go on sale today (October 11), so make sure you hurry and secure your spot now. To stay in the loop, receive all the latest updates and purchase your tickets, visit platinumlist.net.

Gandeys Great Circus of Europe is world-renowned for creating premium circus productions for nearly 100 years. The production company has an established track record of featuring the best artists, hand-picked to entertain audiences with mind-blowing, jaw-dropping acts.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this spectacle!

The Great Circus of Europe, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, November 17 to December 16, tickets start at Dhs75. For more information and tickets, visit platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied