8 fun things to do in Dubai this week: October 2 to 5

Planning your week out? Here are some great things to do in Dubai from trying out a new cool food pop-up to treating yourself at the spa, seeing a world-class performance at Dubai Opera and more.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, October 2

Sip and unwind at Soirée Wine Bar

Mondays call for a group gathering and savouring a number of great sips. At Soirée Wine Bar, you can indulge in a Wine Flights Menu, which will get you six selected glasses of wine for Dhs250. It’s a great spot to meet with friends or colleagues in a cosy and intimate setting.

Soirée Wine Bar, Me Hotel, The Opus Tower by Zaha Hadid, every Mon, Tel: (0)55 413 6648. @soiree.dxb

Celebrate World Coffee Day with a twist

Award-winning venues, The Duck Hook; Hillhouse Brasserie; The Bolt Hole and Trattoria are serving up a selection of innovative espresso martini-flavoured sips perfect to celebrate World Coffee Day. The sips have been crafted by mixologists and are available individually or sampled as a collection of five. Flavours range from salted caramel, orange espresso, dirty chai, to peppermint and gingerbread. It’s Dhs35 for one, Dhs95 for three and Dhs150 for five.

The Duck Hook, Hillhouse Brasserie, The Bolt Hole and Trattoria, across various locations from Oct 1 to 7

Tuesday, October 3

Visit this cool street food pop-up at Alserkal Avenue

MAD Hospitality has launched an all-new cool and fresh gastronomic pop-up – PHAT in popular Alserkal Avenue and you just have to try it. The bright orange venue is now open and will feature mouthwatering street food-style dishes from South Korea and China. Expect dishes such as miso udon carbonara, pulled BBQ short rib bao, kimchi sando, and more. The pop-up will only be around until December 31, so head on over stat.

PHAT, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, open until Dec 31, Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @phatuniverse

Treat the little ones at Roxy Cinemas

Do your little ones need a break from studying? Take them to Roxy Cinemas for the all-new ‘After School Club’. For Dhs59 per child, guests can enjoy an exciting movie, unlimited popcorn and juice or soda. The offer is valid every Monday to Thursday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Young movie buffs can pick a flick of their choice, and parents can also invited to accompany the little moviegoers, or conveniently drop them off for some solo movie fun. Read more here.

After School Club, Roxy Cinemas, across various locations in Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Dhs59 per child, book your tickets at roxycinemas.com

Wednesday, October 4

Glow up at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Need some TLC? Book a spa treatment to hit the pause button and pamper yourself. There are two new signature facials to try at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira featuring the award-winning Australian skincare brand, Subtle Energies which will leave your skin feeling plump and youthful. Pick from the ‘Vegan Collagen Facial’ (Dhs830 for 90 minutes) or rejuvenate your skin with the ‘Advanced Holistic Biotech Facial’ (Dhs900 for 90 minutes). Your treatment will be tailored to suit your dosha, so rest assured you will leave feeling, and looking more beautiful than you already are.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai, Jumeira 1, Jumeirah Beach Road, Tel: (0)4 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com/dubai

Go see Matilda the Musical

The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. The movie is fun to watch, and you can expect the performance to be a great watch, too. Read more here.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Thursday, October 5

Party it up at Ling Ling Ultra Lounge

Ling Ling Ultra Lounge at Atlantis the Royal is reopening its doors for a new season with a bang on October 5. On the night, the cool lounge will be hosting an exceptional entertainment line-up including international DJ James Zabiela, who will grace the decks for one night only. While you sway to the beat, enjoy some of Ling Ling’s best sips from curated cocktails and premium bubbles. Do note, that a minimum spend of Dhs5,000 is required to secure a table. Best book your spots quickly on 056 997 1642, as there are only 10 tables (for 10 people each) available.

Ling Ling Ultra Lounge, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, opening party on Oct 5, Tel:(0)56 997 1642. atlantis.com

Celebrate World Teacher’s Day at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Teachers will be able to enjoy a great two-for-one deal from Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen’s exclusive menu on October 5. Located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, teachers can pick from a selection of hops, grapes, juices, cocktails, and more throughout the day. If you’re not a teacher, you can enjoy the restaurant’s regular happy hour from 12pm to 7pm.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tel: (0)58 599 4659), @mezzanineduba

Images: Supplied