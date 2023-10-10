It’s time to groove again!

Groove on the Grass returned in January of this year with two days in Ras Al Khaimah. It’s back again for its second edition taking place at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai.

Taking place on November 18, the popular dance festival is inviting you back on the grass for one night under the stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groove On The Grass © (@grooveonthegrass)

This will be the 11th year that Groove on the Grass has had us jamming out to melodic beats and this year the lineup has some fantastic international and local artists waiting for us. Folamour, a French electronic DJ known for soulful and groovy beats (just what we want) will be taking the sage.

As well as the Polish duo Catz ‘n Dogz who have a rich history that spans across various genres. You will also be able to catch Habibi Funk, John Bowtie, and local talents such as Marks who is known around town for his melodic techno and progressive beats.

This year tickets for the 11th anniversary are now available and will start from Dhs195 and can be purchased via platinum list here.