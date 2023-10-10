Groove by Groove on the Grass is back in Dubai this November
It’s time to groove again!
Groove on the Grass returned in January of this year with two days in Ras Al Khaimah. It’s back again for its second edition taking place at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai.
Taking place on November 18, the popular dance festival is inviting you back on the grass for one night under the stars.
This will be the 11th year that Groove on the Grass has had us jamming out to melodic beats and this year the lineup has some fantastic international and local artists waiting for us. Folamour, a French electronic DJ known for soulful and groovy beats (just what we want) will be taking the sage.
As well as the Polish duo Catz ‘n Dogz who have a rich history that spans across various genres. You will also be able to catch Habibi Funk, John Bowtie, and local talents such as Marks who is known around town for his melodic techno and progressive beats.
This year tickets for the 11th anniversary are now available and will start from Dhs195 and can be purchased via platinum list here.
Besides grooving to the beats, guests will also be able to tuck into grub from an array of food trucks, sip on drinks, shop at the fashion and arts market place and partake in holistic activities.
Take note, the festival is only open to those over the age of 21.
Last year October, Groove on the Grass celebrated its 10th edition with a ’10 Years Of Groove’ and was also at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club with artists including Satori & The Band from Space, Anotr, DeWalta & Shannon, Lost Desert, Unders and more. Following that, we saw the Groove on the Desert in Ras Al Khaimah.
