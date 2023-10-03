And you can win tickets to go see them perform…

Grammy-Award winners Maroon 5 will be in Dubai this November joining an ever-growing list of huge concerts taking place this year.

The six-man pop-rockers will be performing as special guests for an invitation-only show at the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner. They will be performing an exclusive set when they hit the stage on Thursday, November 16.

The band are known for their very foot-tapping beats including This Love, Moves Like Jagger, Sugar and Girls Like You. The chart-toppers have achieved more than 96 million in album sales, more than 658 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

The event is set to be packed with key players in the aviation, aerospace, and defence sectors from across the globe.

Speaking about the performance, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports stated he is confident that Maroon 5’s ‘performance will make this year’s exclusive gala dinner unforgettable.’

In the past, the huge aviation event has had huge stars performing for the invitees including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, The Script, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones and many more.

No invite? No problem…

You have a chance to snap up tickets for two to see the concert. All you have to do is head to @dubaiairports and in the comment section, leave your favourite Maroon 5 song. Yep, that simple…

While most of us won’t be able to secure seats to see Maroon 5 in Dubai this time, don’t fret as there are many other upcoming performances you can snap up tickets to.

Coming up this October, legendary American band KISS are set to rock Dubai, and you can get your musical blast from the past at Irish Village and chill to the beats of Blue, Boyzlife and Five on October 20. For rap fans, Sean Paul is raising the temperatures in Dubai on October 21.

And this is just this October. There are plenty more performances, comedians and shows to catch all across Dubai. Head to this link here and make sure you bookmark it as we update the round-up whenever new shows get announced.

