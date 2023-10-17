Take the whole family…

There are plenty of reasons to get excited this week, and in true Dubai fashion, there are going to be fireworks taking place around the city that you don’t want to miss.

Here are 2 places to see fireworks in Dubai this week

Dubai Festival City Mall

There are a number of reasons visitors head to Dubai Festival City to see fireworks, but this time it is to celebrate outdoor season – in particular, the launch of Festival Bay. Taking place outside Dubai Festival City Mall, the outdoor event returns on Thursday, October 19 with plenty of fun for the whole family.

To celebrate its opening, there will be fireworks on October 19 at 9pm.

A number of food and beverage venues will be gracing the avenue, and we can expect workshops, comedy nights, walking entertainment, concerts and much more. One particular new entertainment performance we are looking forward to, is Pluma by Cirque Du Liban, who is gearing up to enthrall us with a brand new circus show in Dubai.

Stay tuned for all updates on @dubaifestivalcitymall

Global Village Dubai

Global Village Dubai is gearing up to reopen its doors on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 and will remain open for six months before it closes on April 28, 2024. Year after year, Global Village receives millions of visitors from all around the globe who check out the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities. You will be able to read all you need to know about Global Village Dubai here and if you’re keen to know about performances that have been announced so far, head here.

visitors to Global Village will be treated to a glittering firework display every weekend on Friday and Saturday at 9pm. Read more here.

Take note: ticket prices are increasing slightly this year. Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday (except public holidays), will now be priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate. Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate.

No car and unsure of how to get there? Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will be resuming public bus services to Global Village Dubai with the start of the new season on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Read more about the bus routes here.

Images: Supplied