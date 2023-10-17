…and it looks stunning!

With its already impressive collection of four beach clubs, The Club at Palm West Beach, is one of the hottest stretches of sand in the city. And it’s about to get a gorgeous new addition very soon: prepare to say hello to The 305 Dubai, a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club set to welcome guests from Thursday October 19.

Alongside Gallery 7/40, Eva, San, and Playa, The 305 will bring the soulful charm and quintessentially playful vibes of the East Coast to Dubai.

Masterminded by homegrown F&B group Solutions Leisure, the creative minds behind Ula, Asia Asia, and STK, The 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch. Alongside a small indoor restaurant, there’s ample tables on the terrace for dining with your toes in the sand, plus a lounger-lined swimming pool, and a private stretch of sand with a collection of day beds.

Nestled between palm trees, the oh-so-Instagrammable beach club is an ode to the Magic City, adorned in bubblegum shades of pink and green that gives it that blockbuster Barbie feel. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu. On the beverage front, a selection of healthy juices and smoothies are a welcome addition alongside an array of alcoholic sips and serves.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening Thursday October 19. solutions-leisure.com / @305dubai

Images: Provided