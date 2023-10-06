Cinema on the Sand is back from Monday October 9…

The blissful cooler months that come with the Dubai winter are finally returning, which means that we can enjoy our favourite alfresco activities in the city. One such activity is an outdoor cinema. And one of our favourites, the Zero Gravity Cinema On The Sand – is back for a brand new season.

Kicking off once more on Monday October 9, Cinema On The Sand will open with the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga heartstring puller, A Star is Born.

Rows of sun loungers are lined up ready for you to sit back, relax and get cosy under a blanket (date night central). Doors open at 7pm and the movie start at 8pm.

Thereafter, films will be screened every other Monday at pm. Although we don’t have the line-up yet, previous years have seen classics including Titanic, Top Gun and The Notebook all screened on the sand, so we can’t wait to see which films come to the outdoor cinema this season.

Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages, which includes seriously movie-worthy snacks such as popcorn, nachos, chilli cheese fries, chicken wings, chicken shawarma, beefburger, and dirty dogs. Choose from beanbags, sun loungers and director’s chairs to watch your film of choice. You don’t need to reserve tickets, you can just turn up on the day.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 7pm, Monday October 9, Dhs75 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae