The Dubai season is well underway and this weekend there are plenty of incredible parties and performances taking place this weekend that are the perfect excuse for you and your homies to leave the house and hit the nightlife scene. This weekend we have some incredible rap artists, DJs galore and even beach club parties at the newly opened BeBeach.

Here are 10 parties and performances that pass the vibe check in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, November 3

She’s tryna love you like a gangsta. Darkoo will be performing at Vice this weekend for a night of iconic afrobeats. Her first hit Gangsta quickly led her to fame following tracks including Juicy, and Slow Down featuring Tion Wayne. You can get your tickets at the door, and prices start from Dhs199 for general entry.

Vice, Ramee Dream Hotel, Bay Square, Business Bay, tickets from Dhs199. Tel: (0)55 600 5400 @vicedxb

Black Coffee

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the Dubai season, he’ll be gracing the decks of a new White Dubai pop-up once again. Doors open at 6pm so you can secure your spot on the dancefloor early. Tickets start from Dhs100. There are also VIP tables available. Read more here.

White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Fri Nov 3. @whitedubai

Eric Prydz

The first-ever Soho Garden Festival is set to take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre this November with a number of headline artists including Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, a regular performer on the Dubai circuit. Tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist with early bird ticket prices starting from Dhs100.

Soho Garden Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Nov 4, early bird prices Dhs100 after which prices start from Dhs6,000 for a table of 10. @sohogardendxb

Saturday, November 4

Lil Baby

Hip-hop megastar Lil Baby is heading to Dubai for a debut performance at Sky2.0 on November 3 with a second show recently added on the Saturday. The hip-hop sensation is known for tracks including Drip Too Hard, Free Style and Yes Indeed. Early bird tickets start at Dhs1,000 per person and include four beverages.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 587 6333. @sky2.0dubai

Agents of Time

Unveiling The Amare Stage and getting the Terra Solis Dubai season reopen will be none other than Agents of Time. They will be performing a three-hour set and will be supported by Kwen, Aaryon, Jio and Danz, and Quilliam.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, opening Saturday November 4. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Bryan Adams

Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 4, ticket prices start from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Satori

Taking place at the newly-opened BeBeach, Satori will be gracing the stage along with South African DJ Caiiro as well as local talent Mar + Mer and Fredrick Stone. We can guarantee that the vibes on BeBeach will have you dancing on the sand as the sun sets.

BeBeach, Dubai Harbour, Nov 4, doors open 5pm. Tel: (0)54 751 1119 @bebeachdxb

Soolking

The Algerian singer and rapper will be heading to Blu this weekend. If you aren’t familiar, Soolking originally went by the name MC Sool, until 2013 when he changed his name to Soolking. He is known for incredible tracks such as Suavemente, Zemër and Jennifer which he worked alongside artists such as Ghali, Franglish and Lynda on.

Blu Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 bludubai.ae @clubbludubai

Nile Rodgers and Chic

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has an impressive list of hats on his stand, including singer, songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. Nile Rodgers and CHIC will take over during the later part of the night, with the event expected to end around 10.30pm. Tickets will be available here.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Nov 4, 5pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Loaded

The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.

Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Nov 4, 9.30pm onwards, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

