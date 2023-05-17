Tickets go on sale tomorrow, starting from Dhs199…

Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4.

The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 18 at 10am, you can purchase them directly from the Coca-Cola Arena website: coca-cola-arena.com

Tickets are priced at Dhs199 (bronze seated), Dhs245 (silver seated), Dhs375 (gold seated), Dhs549 (diamond seating), Dhs375 (regular standing), Dhs549 (golden circle).

More epic performances this year…

If you can’t wait until November to get rocking, here are some other live concerts happening in Dubai next month:

British rock band Razorlight will be performing in JBR, Bla Bla Dubai on June 2. Razorlight, who are best known for hits like In The Morning, America, and Golden Touch, will be touring in celebration of their latest album, ‘Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight’, which includes 11 of their finest moments, as well as two new tracks.

Singer-songwriter Tom Odell is also performing on Wednesday, June 7, at Dubai Opera. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more.

It’s been a long 20 years, but iconic British soul and pop band, Simply Red is returning to Dubai jamming at the Coca-Cola Arena in June. The iconic British soul and pop band are performing as part of the line-up of the first-ever World Padel League running from be June 8 to 11.

