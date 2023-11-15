Talk about getaway goals…

The string of hotels on Marjan Island is already impressive, but there’s lots more still to come. Just announced, the Ras Al Khaimah hotspot will welcome a sleek new JW Marriott hotel in 2026.

A joint venture between WOW Resorts and Marriott International, the resort and branded residences will be the JW brand’s debut in the emirate. Called JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island the beachfront retreat will feature 300 guest rooms, all finished with luxurious touches. Attracting travellers looking for an ultra-premium stay, guests can expect to dine on global flavours at seven restaurants and bars, get pampered at an indulgent spa, and spend their days dipping between refreshing, temperature-controlled pools and the golden Marjan island beach.

For those looking to call the development home, it will feature an extensive collection of 524 residences. These will range in size from one-bedroom right up to four-bedroom abodes. For the ultimate in luxury living, a series of penthouses will also be available to pudding homeowners.

Both the restaurant and residences are slated to welcome guests from late 2026.

More Marjan Island openings

Before then, Marjan island will see new openings from Rove Hotels in 2024, Earth Hotels in 2025 and – alongside JW Marriott – Marriott will also debut the 350-room Le Meridien Marjan Island in 2026.

Also from Marriott, a playful W hotel is planned for the island with an expected opening date of 2027, while Marriott will also bring Westin Hotels & Resorts right next to the island in the coming years.

Of course, the biggest hotel opening making its mark on the adventure emirate will be in 2027, when Marjan Island sees the arrival of the UAE’s first casino resort, Wynn Marjan. The US brand’s first beachfront property will feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a casino.